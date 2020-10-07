Glenn Close Recreates Iconic Look Of Cruella De Vil At Home With 'Dalmatian Puppy Ears'

With the spooky season of Halloween beginning soon, actor Glenn Close recently recreated her iconic look of Cruella De Vil from the movie 101 Dalmatians. The actor played the role of Cruella De Vil in the 1996 film alongside Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson. Glenn Close took to Instagram to post a picture of her in her Halloween costume. She also gave details about how she created her look.

Glenn Close as Cruella De Vil

In the picture, Glenn Close donned a black velvet coat with an animal print scarf. She wore red gloves with black spooky nails to add more drama to her look. For her hair, she wore a black and white wig and Dalmatian puppy ears to compliment her Cruella De Vil look. She opted for a dramatic makeup as she chose faux lashes and orange eye makeup look balanced with red lipstick. Glenn Close’s version of Cruella De Vil was completed with a red cigarette holder which she held with poise as she gave a spooky look for the picture.

Glenn Close also mentioned the details about how she created this look. She wrote, "Suiting up for BETTE MIDLER’S virtual HOCUS HALLOWEEN fundraiser for her remarkable NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT. I’ll be sure to post an invitation when I can. These pictures and video were shot by Seonaid “Sho” Campbell. HOMEMADE CRUELLA:

Chopstick painted red = cigarette holder.

Wig—online

Red gloves with black nails = black gloves with nails under red gloves with cut off tips

Leopard scarf=silk long Johns

Dalmatian puppy ears= local Halloween store

Coat = wardrobe from my movie The Wife

Makeup: Didn’t have a really pale base so I tried baby powder. Looks weird on the side of my face. Not a rousing success. Also needed a liquid eyeliner...next time." Take a look at Glenn Close's Instagram post.

Also Read| Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close to feature in virtual reality film 'Baba Yaga'

Also Read| Adam Sandler gears up to protect his town in the latest trailer of 'Hubie Halloween'

Fans in huge number appreciated Glenn Close for her look. Several users called it iconic and also tagged her as 'the only Cruella'. One of the users commented, "Omg you brought back one of your most legendary characters! This is how i was introduced to you! ðŸ’–". Take a look at how fans showered love for Glenn Close as Cruella De Vil.

Also Read| 'Hocus Pocus' wines arriving in time for Halloween to 'cast a spell on you'

Also Read| How to get Halloween Hats in Among Us? Here's a complete guide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.