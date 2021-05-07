Glenn Close Reveals Concept For Third Instalment In '101 Dalmatians' As Cruella

Hollywood actor Emma Stone is all set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil in the upcoming movie titled Cruella. However, it does not mean that Glenn Close, who played the character in two live-action movies in 1996 and 2000, is done playing the Disney villain. Glenn Close recently revealed her concept for a potential third instalment in the 101 Dalmatians franchise.

During an interview with Variety, Close revealed that she has a great story to make another Cruella with her Cruella. She also tells the publication that her vision for a film sequel involves Cruella coming to New York and disappearing down the sewers. The conversation also turned to her upcoming jazz album, as well as her long-awaited big-screen adaptation of the stage musical Sunset Boulevard at Paramount, in which she played another legendary villain, Norma Desmond, from the 1950 Billy Wilder film Gloria Swanson.

Fans also took to their respective social media handle revealing how they would love to watch Glenn Close once again in Cruella. One of the users wrote, "Glenn Close KILLED it as Cruella #Cruella". Another user wrote, "After watching 101 AND 102 Dalmatians today, I need another Glenn Close performance as Cruella". Take a look at a few comments below.

let’s be honest, i’m not rly excited for the new cruella movie coming this month bc glenn close as cruella is just a bit too iconic for me oop — s. (@hausdiamonds) May 5, 2021

the hottest disney character by a mile is glenn close as cruella de vil — jaanki (@jaanki_patel) May 5, 2021

About Emma Stone's Cruella

Cruella de Vil's mantle is currently held by Emma Stone, who will play a younger version of the character in Disney's Cruella. Based on Dodie Smith's character from her 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, Disney's Cruella will delve into the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains.

Set in 1970s London during the punk rock revolution, the film follows Estella, a young grifter who is determined to make a name for herself through her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her penchant for mischief, and the three of them manage to make a living on the streets of London.

The film will also star actors such as Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong in crucial roles. Actor Emma Stone also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Glenn Close, who previously portrayed Cruella in the previous live-action adaptations, 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians. The film Cruella is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 28, 2021. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, not everyone will be able to see the film in a theatre. As a result, the film will also be available on Disney+ Premier Access on the same day.

