Global Love Day 2020: Romantic Hollywood Classics You Can Watch With Your Partner

It is often said that love is the universal energy that binds everyone together. Love is a force so powerful that it inspired the spirit of transformation and healing. No matter how others may react, love always approaches every situation with forgiveness and understanding. It is only fair to dedicate an entire day to celebrate the feeling of love. May 1 marks as the Global Love Day, annually. So, to mark this day with your loved ones, here are some romantic Hollywood classics to watch-

A Star Is Born (1937)

A Star Is Born is a William A. Wellman and Jack Conway directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Janet Gaynor, Fredric March, and Adolphe Menjou. The plot of the film revolves around a young woman who comes to Hollywood with dreams of stardom but achieves them only with the help of an alcoholic leading man whose best days are behind him. The movie is remade in various languages and yet stands to be the classic till date.

Titanic (1997)

Titanic is a James Cameron directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The plot of the film revolved around a seventeen-year-old aristocrat, who falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. It is one of the best romantic movies that Hollywood has given to the world till date.

A Walk to Remember (2002)

A Walk to Remember is an Adam Shankman directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Mandy Moore, Shane West, and Peter Coyote. The plot of the film revolves around the story of two North Carolina teens, Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan, who are thrown together after Landon gets into trouble and is made to do community service.

The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is a Nick Cassavetes directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Gena Rowlands, James Garner, and Rachel McAdams. The plot of the film revolves around a poor yet passionate young man who falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook is a David O. Russell directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, and Robert De Niro. The plot of the film revolves around former teacher Pat Solitano, who after a stint in a mental institution, moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Fault in Our Stars is a Josh Boone directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, and Nat Wolff. The movie is an adaptation of a book with the same. The plot of the film revolves around two teenage cancer patients, who begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam.

