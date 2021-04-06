Gloria Henry Of 'Dennis The Menace' Fame Passes Away At 98, A Day After Her Birthday

Dennis The Menace actor Gloria Henry passed away on April 3, 2021. The actress was 98 years old and had just celebrated her birthday one day before she passed away. Gloria Henry's death was confirmed by her daughter Erin Ellwood. Read more about Gloria Henry here.

Gloria Henry passes away at 98

Gloria Henry's daughter took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her mother and write an emotional note in her captions. She wrote "She’s flying now, free of her body. She left on a countdown 4 3 2 1 @ 3:40pm. She was such an incredible woman in so many ways. This last year with her has been beautiful and heartbreaking. Thank you all for following me and supporting me on this journey - this beautiful land mine. Goodbye Momma, I love your guts forever". The actress was best known for her role as Alice Mitchell, Dennis’s mother in the show Dennis The Menace based on the comic book strip of the same name written by Hank Ketcham. Her daughter also shared a picture of the actress with her Dennis The Menace co-star Jay North on her Instagram.

Gloria Henry made her acting debut in the 1947 drama film Sport of Kings, which was set in the Kentucky horse country. Henry was at the top of her game in the B-movie genre, starring in several films. Over the next few years, she featured in at least 17 films, in which she was mostly the lead. Some of her movies include Adventures in Silverado, Law of the Barbary Coast and Lightning Guns, The Strawberry Roan and Riders in the Sky. The actress also featured in various sports comedies, including Triple Threat with Richard Crane and Kill the Umpire with William Bendix in the lead role.

Henry had made her debut in television with the 1952 episode of Fireside Theater. After her debut in the TV industry, she devoted her career almost completely to television series. Over a period of four decades, she appeared in various TV shows like My Little Margie, Perry Mason and The Life of Riley to Dallas, Newhart and Doogie Howser, M.D. The actress made her final television appearance on the 2012 episode of the sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Gloria Henry’s first marriage was with Robert D Lamb and they were married between 1943 to 1948. She then married Craig Ellwood, a California modernist architect, in the year 1949. They filed for a divorce in 1977. In addition to her daughter Erin Ellwood, she is survived by two sons, Jeffrey and Adam, and a granddaughter.

Source: Gloria Henry's daughter Erin Ellwood's Instagram