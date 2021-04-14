Gloria Reuben Thought 'it Would Be Fun' To Reunite With 'ER' Cast In Support Of Her NPO

Over 30 years later, medical drama ER's cast will be reuniting on April 22, 2021, reported People. According to the outlet, Gloria Reuben said that she is ‘absolutely thrilled' to be reuniting with her ER family for the cause which is ‘so close to her heart’. Gloria Reuben, who serves as the president of Waterkeeper Alliance, thought that ‘it would be fun’ to reunite the cast in support of the non-profit organisation. Waterkeeper Alliance is a global nonprofit focusing solely on clean water.

Gloria Reuben is 'absolutely thrilled' about ER reunion

The 56-year-old actor said that she is grateful to Seth and James for allowing them to use their ‘incredible platform to do so’. She stated that she has been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for over fifteen years and has represented over 350 community-based Waterkeepers in all the countries. She added that everyone must continue to fight for ‘clean water’ not just on Earth Day but ‘all year round’.

The OG County General crew is coming back together for a live, virtual reunion on the daily YouTube series titled, Stars in the House. It is hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. According to the report, the special episode will be aired on Earth Day, for the benefit of Gloria’s organisation. The reunion episode will star Gloria Reuben (played by Jeanie Boulet), George Clooney (Doug Ross), Noaj Wyle (played by John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac). Alongside these actors, Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks), will also be featured in the special episode.

Hosted by Seth and James, the reunion episode will show the cast reminisce their time at Chicago’s County General Hospital. They will also be seen answering live questions from their fans. The ER stars will be joining the list of celebrities that have been brought together for the good cause on the virtual show. The list of several other reunited casts includes Night at the Museum, Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, 30 Rock, Knots Landing, Family Ties, Scandal, Desperate Housewives and more.