'Godzilla Vs Kong' 2nd Film Post-pandemic To Hit $100 Million At US Box Office

Godzilla vs Kong is a monster film directed by Adam Wingard and after being delayed from a November 2020 release date, the film was theatrically released internationally on March 24, 2021, and in the US on March 31, 2021. The movie received positive reviews and broke several pandemic box office records. It was also released on HBO Max and became the most successful launch in the OTT platform’s history. Read ahead to know about the box office collection of Godzilla vs Kong.

Godzilla vs Kong's box office collection

Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala recently took to Twitter and revealed that Godzilla vs Kong has crossed the $100 million at the US box office. He Tweeted, “After #AQuietPlace2, #GodzillaVsKong becomes the 2nd movie to cross $100 Million at the #NorthAmerica Box office in Post-pandemic era.” Have a look at his post below.

After #AQuietPlace2 , #GodzillaVsKong becomes the 2nd movie to cross $100 Million at the #NorthAmerica Box office in Post-pandemic era.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 21, 2021

On the other hand, A Quiet Place Part II which released in theatres last month became the first film post-pandemic to hit $100 million at the US box office. The movie was initially supposed to release in March 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, the movie generated $108 million at the domestic box office and another $80 million internationally through the last weekend.

More about Godzilla vs Kong

Godzilla vs Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. The story of the movie revolves around the clash of King Kong with Godzilla as humans lure the ape into the Hollow Earth to retrieve a power source for a weapon to stop Godzilla's mysterious rampages. The film received praise for visual effects and action sequences and is the third highest-grossing films of 2021. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.4 out of 10. Check out the trailer below.

More about A Quiet Place 2

A Quiet Place 2 is a horror film directed by John Krasinski and the sequel to A Quiet Place that released in 2018. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe along with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The story of the movie follows a family that is forced to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world populated by blind aliens with a sharp sense of hearing and the IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8 out of 10. Have a look at the trailer below.

