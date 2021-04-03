Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Collection: Hollywood Films Score Better Than Bollywood

As theatres reopened for the public with necessary precautions taken, filmmakers released some major films, for the audience to have some entertainment. Several Bollywood films like Mumbai Saga, Roohi, and Saina released in theatres in the past weeks but performed poorly at the box office. Hollywood film Godzilla vs Kong made the highest collections at the box office in 10 days of its release.

Godzilla vs Kong box office collection

Taran Adarsh took Instagram to announce the Godzilla vs Kong collection. He wrote that "#GodzillaVsKong fares well in *extended* Week 1, keeping in mind the current situation... #South markets contribute major chunk of the biz... Absence of major release this week should prove advantageous... [Second] Sat and Sun should witness growth.

#GodzillaVsKong collects 72.27% of revenue from *extended* weekend... Weekdays revenue: 27.73%... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr, Sun 6.52 cr, Mon 3.94 cr [#Holi], Tue 2.73 cr, Wed 2.29 cr, Thu 2.15 cr. Total: â‚¹ 40.07 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions."(sic)

Godzilla vs Kong week 1 box office collection

In his post, Taran Adarsh mentioned the first-week collection of the film. He added that keeping in mind the current situation, the film had collected fairly well. He also added that South Indian films were doing pretty well at the box office, giving a major contribution. Several major films were slated to release this weekend but the speculations of a lockdown again stopped filmmakers from releasing their films. Taran Adarsh also mentioned that this weekend should work in favour of the Bollywood films that were performing poorly at the box office.

Godzilla vs Kong is a monster film directed by Adam Wingard. The film is a sequel to other monster films Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. It is the fourth film of the Legendary's Monsterverse and also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The film stars an ensemble cast of actors Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. It follows the story of Kong and Godzilla’s clashes as humans lure the ape into the Hollow Earth to retrieve an energy source to stop Godzilla's mysterious rampages.

(Image Source: Still from the movie Godzilla vs Kong)