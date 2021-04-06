'Godzilla Vs Kong' Box Office Collection Slows Down In 2nd Weekend Of Its Release

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs Kong is one of the few Hollywood films that have released in theatres after the pandemic lockdown. Godzilla Vs Kong made the highest collection at the Indian Box Office in 10 days of its release compared to other Bollywood films that released this year. Here are reports about the Box Office performance of the movie in the second weekend of the film’s release, read on.

Godzilla vs Kong Box Office collection on 2nd weekend after release

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle and announced the Box Office collection of Godzilla Vs Kong on the second weekend. He stated in his post that the footfall in the second weekend slowed down. He revealed in the post that at the second weekend, the movie made over Rs 46 crore NETT.

Taran Adarsh claims that Godzilla vs Kong's collections are:

Rs 2.10 crore on Friday

Rs 1.86 crore on Saturday

Rs 2.55 crore on Sunday

Total: Rs 46.58 crore NETT

The above information was for all versions of 'Godzilla vs Kong' in India.

Taran Adarsh pointed out that the movie managed to make over Rs 46 crore at the Indian box office despite the COVID 19 pandemic situation. The trade analyst has predicted that the movie will cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the coming days. Here is what he wrote in the caption of the post, “Godzilla vs Kong slows down in Weekend 2... Yet, despite the #Covid19 situation, the biz should cross â‚¹ 50 cr mark in coming days... [Week 2] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 1.86 cr, Sun 2.55 cr. Total: â‚¹ 46.58 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions”. Check out the post of the same below.

Godzilla vs Kong Details

Godzilla vs Kong is a monster film directed by Adam Wingard. The film is a sequel to other monster films Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. It is the fourth film of the Legendary's Monsterverse and also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The film stars an ensemble cast of actors Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. It follows the story of Kong and Godzilla’s clashes as humans lure the ape into the Hollow Earth to retrieve an energy source to stop Godzilla's mysterious rampages.

(Image Source: Still from the movie Godzilla vs Kong)