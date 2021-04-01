'Godzilla Vs Kong' Box-office: Film Earns Rs. 37.92 Crores In India

Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures' epic adventure Godzilla Vs Kong earned Rs. 37.92 crores at Indian box-office. The film has now become the highest-grossing International movie post-pandemic.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the numbers. “#GodzillaVsKong Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr, Sun 6.52 cr, Mon 3.94 cr [#Holi], Tue 2.73 cr, Wed 2.29 cr. Total: â‚¹ 37.92 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions." [sic]

The movie focuses on Kong and his protectors, who undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

They, however, unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. Godzilla Vs Kong is a follow-up to 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The rebooted franchise started with 2014's Godzilla, featuring the Japanese nuclear-created lizard. Three years later, "Kong: Skull Island re-introduced King Kong. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick and Julian Dennison. Godzilla Vs Kong released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With PTI inputs)