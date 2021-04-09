'Godzilla Vs Kong' Box Office Update: Movie Witnesses Major Drop In Second Week

Ever since theatres opened up during the pandemic, Godzilla Vs Kong has been one of the few Hollywood movies to release in theatres. The film helmed by Adam Wingard managed to earn the highest collection within 10 days at the Indian Box Office giving tough competition to the Bollywood movies released in the week. But as Maharashtra announces another lockdown for its residents the movie's collection has started to drop gradually.

Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Update for the second week

Indian Box Office has shown the detailed earnings for Godzilla Vs Kong at the end of the second week since its release. According to the Box Office, the movie earned 9 crores in its second week earning a Net total of Rs 49 crores approximately. In the first week, the movie had managed to gain Rs 39.76 crores which show a major drop in the second week. The week's earnings dropped drastically on Tuesday when the movie earned only Rs 70 lakhs a difference of Rs 30 lakhs since Monday.

As of Thursday, the movie earned a total of Rs 2.8 crores. On the weekends, the movie earned more than Rs 6.25 crores. This brought the total of the second week to Rs 9.50 crores.

Godzilla Vs Kong cast and plot details

The movie focuses on two enhanced creatures and the humans who have chosen their sides. Kong, an enormous Gorilla and Godzilla, an alpha predator of prehistoric times. The two creatures are uncontrollable and have a mission of their own. While Kong is on a mission to protect humans, Godzilla's mission remains unknown.

Kong is sided by Dr Nathan Lind, played by Alexander Skarsgård, who monitors the giant Gorilla's every move. Dr Linid is also a geologist and a cartographer. Another ally to Kong is Dr Ilene Andrews, the adoptive mother of Jia, the only girl who can efficiently communicate with Kong.

Godzilla's ally is Madison Rusell, played by Millie Bobby Brown. The young girl is the daughter of scientists Mark and Emma Russell. She believes that Godzilla has a mission of his own and must find a way to communicate with him. The character receives support from Bernie Hayes, played by Brian Tyree Henry, a technician.

