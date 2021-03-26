'Godzilla Vs Kong' Box Office Update: The Monster Epic Continues Its Strong Run On Day 2

Godzilla vs Kong is the latest addition to Legendary's MonsterVerse and sees cinema's iconic monster battle it out on the big screen. Godzilla vs Kong premiered in Indian theatres earlier than the US on March 24, and reports say, it has fared much better than the current Bollywood releases like Roohi and Mumbai Saga. The film has embarked on an excellent start despite the COVID-19 pandemic in India, where the box office collection in the Hindi belt was average, but the south region contributed to a major chunk of its figures. Read to find out about Godzilla vs Kong box office performance in India and more details about the film.

Godzilla vs Kong box office performance in India

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hollywood mega monster flick by Adam Wingard has exceeded expectations in India as it collected Rs 6.4 crore (net) on day 1, across 1770 screens nationwide. On day 2, the film earned Rs. 5.40 crore, bringing the total domestic box office net to Rs.11.80 crore.

The film is also expected to benefit in the upcoming weekend and Holi on Monday, March 29. The fourth instalment to the Legendary Godzilla film franchise, Godzilla Vs. Kong, which released in India on Wednesday, stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Eiza Gonzalez and Demian Bichir. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's update about Godzilla vs Kong box office results on Thursday.

More about Godzilla vs Kong's story

According to Legendary and Warner Bros official synopsis, Godzilla vs Kong will see two iconic legendary monsters collide in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. King Kong who is essentially the protagonist, undertakes a perilous journey with his protectors to find his true home, while a young orphaned girl named Jia has formed a unique bond with him. King Kong's journey is cut short by an enraged Godzilla who causes catastrophic destruction in its path. The epic clash between the two titans is instigated by unseen forces, as an unsolved mystery begins unfolding deep at the Earth's core. Godzilla vs Kong is currently released theatrically in India and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie has received positive reviews from film critics and its US release date is set for March 31.

Promo Pic Source: Godzilla vs Kong Instagram