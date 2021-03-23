'Godzilla Vs Kong' Chinese Trailer Introduces Fans To Third Behemoth 'Mechagodzilla'

Ahead of the much-awaited film Godzilla vs Kong's release, the final Godzilla vs Kong trailer gave fans an official glimpse of the third entrant in the battle of the beats, i.e. Mechagodzilla. The official Weibo account of Legendary Pictures shared the last trailer of their highly-anticipated fourth film of the MonsterVerse universe ahead of the film's theatrical and HBO Max release on March 31, 2021. The one-and-a-half-minute video clip features several never-seen-before clips from the film, which included the introduction of Mechagodzilla.

Godzilla vs Kong's Chinese trailer officially unleased Mechagodzilla

To hike ardent fans' excitement about Godzilla vs Kong release, the makers of the film shared several unseen footages from the upcoming film in their latest Chinese Godzilla vs Kong trailer. Soon after the American monster film's title flashed across the screen, one sees huge doors opening from the ground inside a facility. As the doors open, Mechagodzilla's spiked back is shown to rise up, surrounded by fog. Finally, the viewers get an up-close look at the beast's eye as it activates and begins to shine bright in red. In the last shot, the mechanical beast slams its clawed feet on the ground.

After the video started doing the rounds on the internet, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the scene is of Mechagodzilla from the first trailer of Godzilla vs Kong trailer which released back in January. The scene saw pedestrians running away from a giant mechanical monster as it created mayhem in the city. Take a look at the Chinese trailer of Godzilla vs Kong below:

A recently-released teaser of Godzilla vs Kong shed some light on the behemoths' fight underwater and their battle in a neon-lit city. Some of the highlights also showed Kong kicking Godzilla in the face, followed by delivering yet another haymaker as the two swam to the top. Furthermore, in their city fight, the footage ended with Kong tossing a bus at Gozilla. With director Adam Wingard at its helm, the Godzilla vs Kong cast boasts of Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Demián Bichir, Julian Dennison and Kyle Chandler in pivotal roles.

Watch the new teaser of 'Godzilla vs Kong' here:

