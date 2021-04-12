'Godzilla Vs Kong' Dethrones 'Tenet' As The Highest-grossing Pandemic Movie In The US

Godzilla vs Kong, the Adam Wingard directorial, has reportedly overtaken Christopher Nolan's global espionage thriller movie, Tenet in terms of the box office numbers for a film released in a pandemic, making it the highest-grossing film in the midst of the coronavirus health crisis thus far in the United States. As per a report on Deadline, Godzilla vs Kong's Box Office Numbers in the United States stand at US$ 69.5 Million, whereas Tenet box office figures, as per the very same report, ended its theatrical run at US$ 58.5 Million. As per an article on ScreenRant, Godzilla vs Kong's domestic box office performance is proof that the theatre experience is as desirable as it was before the health crisis caused a worldwide lockdown, despite the rapid proliferation of movie and television titles on streamers in the past year.

Godzilla vs Kong trailer:

A little about the performance of the two films at the global box office:

Tenet box office figures, as per the film's report on popular entertainment business analytics site, The Numbers, stand at US$ 363 Million. Godzilla vs Kong's box office Numbers, on the other hand, as per an article on Variety, stands at close to 360 Million. Previous MonsterVerse films had posted box numbers which were somewhere between US $300 Million to US $500 Million during the end of their respective run at the theatres in a pre-Pandemic world. It is believed that Warner Bros. and Legendary may announce the upcoming MonsterVerse sequels if the Adam Wingard directorial meets the studio's expectations in terms of box office performances. More details regarding the film's performance at the pandemic box office will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Godzilla vs Kong:

The fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse saga, Godzilla vs Kong, sees the two pop culture icons partake in a re-match after a gap of close to six decades. The first time that the two alpha titans were seen in an attempt to settle scores was the 1962 film, King Kong vs. Godzilla, the ending of which attracted a lot of negative feedback. Godzilla vs. Kong cast list includes the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Eiza González, amongst others. The film is currently playing in theatres all across the globe as well as it is available for streaming on HBO Max for a limited time.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. the website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.