'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Director On Staging The Fight-sequences & How He Identifies With Kong

Adam Wingard, the director of the upcoming fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse lore, namely Godzilla vs. Kong, has opened up about what it is like to stage monsters between the titans, who would typically need a larger field to brawl it out. In addition to touching upon the Godzilla vs. Kong fight scenes, the Blair Witch director also opened up about the upcoming Face/Off reboot that he will be seen helming very soon. In an interview with Variety, the director revealed several things that he had planned for the Skull Island-dweller but had to ax them out of the script, thinking they were too brutal.

Wingard on staging GvK fight scenes:

While on the subject of orchestrating battle sequences, Wingard revealed that the topography of the battle arenas, be it on a ship or in Tokyo, was the same's guiding force. While citing the example of the battle scene on the ship, snippets of which made it to the first Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, Wingard revealed how the fact that Kong is at a disadvantage there essentially dictated the trajectory of the sequence. Additionally, Wingard even spoke about how one of the main objectives of the same was to make these scenes, which are the highlight of the film, memorable for the audience. While touching upon whose side is Wingard on, the director confessed that he is undoubtedly a Godzilla fan, but, given that Kong is more human-like, Wingard couldn't help but identify the same with him. While on topic, the director even revealed that he had a lot more planned for the ape in terms of the circumstances that he would find himself in, but had to ax them since he started feeling bad for the simian.

About Godzilla vs Kong:

The upcoming fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse Saga, Godzilla vs Kong, sees the two pop culture icons partake in a re-match after a gap of close to six decades. The first time that the two alpha titans were seen in an attempt to settle scores was the 1962 film, King Kong vs. Godzilla, the ending of which attracted a lot of negative feedback. Godzilla vs. Kong cast list includes the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Eiza González, amongst others. As far as Godzilla vs. Kong release date is concerned, the film is screening in Indian theatres now. As far as the rest of the world is concerned, the film will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on the 31st of March. More details on the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.