'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Filmmaker Adam Wingard In Talks To Direct New MontserVerse Film

Godzilla Vs. Kong is a recently released monster film that brought back audiences into the theatres. Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie received great reviews from the viewers and performed well at the box office. Now, following its success, makers are planning to get Wingard to helm another MontserVerse project.

According to Deadline, Legendary Pictures is eyeing to get Adam Wingard to direct another movie in their MontserVerse. If the deal goes through, he will be the first returning filmmaker in the history of the MontserVerse. The 2014's Godzilla was helmed by Gareth Edwards, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts signing on for 2017's Kong: Skull Island, and the 2019's Godzilla: King of Monsters overseen by Michael Dougherty.

Previously, Adam Wingard has expressed his desire on taking the story forward. He said that he would "absolutely love" to continue the storyline. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. They tee up some mystery in this film, things he wanted to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level. If he gets the opportunity, he knows what he will do. It’s up to Warner Bros and Legendary if they have an appetite, he noted.

There is currently no information on when the next Montserverse movie would come together. Adam Wingard is busy with a couple of projects for the time being. He has boarded a ThunderCats film for Warner Bros. Pictures, and will also direct a Face/Off sequel set at Paramount.

Godzilla Vs. Kong movie pitched the two titans against each other. After multiple delays due to COVID-19, it was released in theatres and on HBO Max on March 31, 2021. The film reportedly bought in around $406 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest-earning projects during the pandemic. Godzilla Vs. Kong cast has Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Julian Dennison, and others.

Promo Image Source: adamwingard Instagram