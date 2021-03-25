Godzilla Vs Kong Movie Leaked Online On Telegram, Movierulz And Tamilrockers

Godzilla vs Kong is a 2021 sci-fi, action-thriller film starring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall in the lead roles. Since its trailer debuted on the internet in late February, the film has been on the radar of avid moviegoers. The film has been released in theatres and has been receiving a positive response from audiences so far. Since the film's release in theatres, several pirated copies have circulated the internet in search of free downloads.

Godzilla vs Kong movie leaked online

Godzilla vs Kong movie, thanks to the popularity of actors and action scenes, has already become a hit with the audience and is only growing in popularity. However, the downside of this level of attention is that the film suffered a loss as a result of pirated copies being mass-produced days after it was released. The film has been leaked online through Tamilrockers and other sites. According to DNA, the film was leaked on the first day of its release. Godzilla vs Kong has also been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, and other platforms, according to the report.

Godzilla vs Kong Hindi leaked hours after release

The fourth installment in the iconic MonsterVerse franchise is directed by Adam Wingard. The Hindi dubbed version, according to WION, was leaked on the Internet. The availability of pirated copies is disappointing for the filmmakers, who are already suffering losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the closure of several theatres around the world.

About the film

Godzilla vs Kong, the fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse saga, sees the two icons rematch after a nearly six-decade hiatus. The first time the two alpha titans were seen attempting to settle scores was in the 1962 film King Kong vs. Godzilla, which received a lot of backlash for its conclusion. Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, and Eiza González are among the cast members of Godzilla vs Kong. In terms of Godzilla vs. Kong release date, the film is currently playing in Indian theatres.

Those who want to watch the movie without going to the theatre can do so starting March 31 on HBO Max and will be able to do so for almost the entire month of April. This service, however, will only be available to viewers who live in areas where HBO Max is currently available. There is no set date for the release of the same.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Promo Image Courtesy: Godzilla vs Kong Instagram