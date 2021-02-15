Godzilla Vs. Kong New Clip Shows More Action Between The Monsters

Godzilla vs. Kong trailer was released around a few weeks ago and created a storm on the internet. The movie has become one of the most-awaited projects of 2021. Now, the makers have shared a new clip from the film giving some never-seen-before sequences.

New Godzilla vs. Kong clip has more fight scenes

The makers have shared new footage promoting Godzilla vs. Kong trailer. It details the battle between the two titans. Kong is brought to land with the help of a small girl. The fight sequence on the ship is extensively shown in the latest clip. Godzilla is seen dropping Kong into the water while he is all chained up. Godzilla also takes charge as he keeps on pushing Kong into the buildings and even dropping him down on the ground. The unknown small girl seems to be close to Kong as he listens to her and she cares about him. With Kong breaking ship and explosive all around, the fight on the water seems to end with Kong pushing Godzilla into the ocean and then him being bombarded with missiles. Check out the new look below.

*Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers.



*Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/tay1FdshaF — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) February 14, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong plot synopsis

Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth".

Godzilla vs. Kong cast and more

Godzilla vs. Kong cast has Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie is a follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. It is the fourth part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The film is also the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th movie in the King Kong franchise. The awaited project is scheduled to arrive on March 31, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max.

