'Godzilla Vs Kong' Records Good Business In India With A Total Of Rs 28 Crore On Weekend

American monster film Godzilla vs. Kong released in India on Wednesday, March 25, 2021. Helmed by Adam Wingard, the film is the fourth installment in Legendary Entertainment's monster universe following Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The film has recorded a good first extended weekend at the ticket windows considering the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Box Office collections fared well in India during the extended weekend

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle yesterday to reveal that Godzilla Vs Kong packed a solid punch in the extended weekend. He wrote despite the Hindi market not contributing much, especially Maharashtra, Southern India continued to dominate on the box office collections. He wrote Godzilla vs. Kong's BO collection so far earned â‚¹ 28.96 crore NETT, with Wednesday â‚¹ 6.40 crore, Thursday â‚¹5.40 crore, Friday â‚¹4.22 crore, Sat â‚¹6.42 crore, and Sun â‚¹6.52 crore in all versions. In the following tweet, he wrote Godzilla Vs Kong would have easily amassed â‚¹ 50 crore to â‚¹ 55 crores in its extended weekend in pre-Covid times. He added it underlied the fact that the film had not realized its full potential, despite the strong word of mouth, and Covid19 being a roadblock.

According to BoxofficeIndia.com, the film attracted excellent collections in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as both circuits saw figures which were consistent with pre-covid times. The film also recorded fair business in Kerala. The Hindi circuits saw poor business and the five-day business remained lower than the four-day business of Roohi because of the rise in Covid-19 cases and low footfalls in theatres.

Details of Godzilla Vs. Kong plot and cast

According to the latest synopsis of Godzilla Vs. Kong shared by Movieweb, the plot of the film revolves around Kong and his protectors who undertake a treacherous journey to find his true home. They are accompanied by a young orphaned girl named Jia who has formed a unique and powerful bond with them. On their perilous journey, they find themselves in the path of an enraged Gozilla who is cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The movie shows the epic clash between the two titans which is instigated by unseen forces and is only the beginning of the mystery that seemed to lie deep in the core of the Earth. Godzilla Vs. Kong cast includes Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Shun Oguri, Brain Tyree, Eiza Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, and Julian Dennison.

