'Godzilla Vs Kong' Spoilers: List Of All The Film Reveals And Shocks It Gave!

The fourth chapter of Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse saga, namely Godzilla vs Kong, has finally made it to Indian cinema screens. In this film, as was promised by its makers, viewers will get a sense of the painful history shared by Godzilla and King Kong, who will also be seen punching, kicking, biting, mauling and even attempt drowning each other in this fight across several countries and realms. In addition to the same, the film had several reveals and plot points that will make a moviegoer either confused, surprised, curious, or maybe even downright shocked. This article is essentially an enlistment of all those moments from the Adam Wingard film in chronological order. Read on for the film's main spoilers if either you have seen the film already or the knowledge of a potentially riveting plot point does not deter you.

Godzilla vs Kong spoilers:

1) Kong in Captivity

This portal's Godzilla vs Kong review hinted at the imminent tragedy that the viewers will get to be a witness to moments after a light-hearted opening scene featuring one of its titular characters and the heart of the film, Kong. The tragedy that is associated with the review hinted at is that Kong is no longer a free titan. In fact, ten minutes into the film, the makers reveal that Kong has already been held captive by Monarch, who constructed a biodome on Skull Island, that houses and fosters a semi-artificial environment, specifically curated in order to create the illusion for Kong that humans have finally left him alone. But, throughout the runtime of the film, the viewers will have to see Kong chained, subjected to sedation, and even aerially dropped from one geographical location to another. At one point, Kong is even continually persuaded in order to venture into the Hollow Earth, after he has been aerially dropped into Antarctica, which is home to one of the entry points of Hollow Earth.

Source: A still from Godzilla vs Kong

2) Jia is the last of the Iwi tribe:

Those who have seen all the MonsterVerse films are aware of the Iwi tribe, who was shown as the natives of Skull Island, where Kong was worshipped as a deity and had shrines that were dedicated to him and his ancestors. Godzilla vs Kong reveals that a tide on Skull Island washed all of the Iwi tribe members away, all but one Jia, who was saved by Kong. The film communicates that both Kong and Rebecca Hall's Ilene Andrews have vowed to protect the only Iwi who has seemingly lost everybody and everything.

Source: A still from Godzilla vs Kong

3) The Death Of Emma Russell

Millie Bobby Brown's Madison Russel, before the film reaches its intermission, revealed that her mother, Emma Russell, has passed away. This is revealed during a conversation with Brian Tyree Henry's Bernie Hayes. However, the circumstances under which she passed away weren't revealed.

Source: A still from Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

4) Did GvK provide proof that humans exist in Hollow Earth?:

Once Kong and team make it to Hollow Earth, the exploration of the former of the upside-downesque realm leads him to what seems like a shrine dedicated to the titans, much like the MonsterVerse aficionados got to see one on Skull Island. One can only take away from this is that humans resided in Hollow Earth (Or they still do), which would explain the shrines. This spoiler may just open new doors for more people from either Iwi or other tribes to be a part of future MonsterVerse films. The final moments of the film see Kong and the official at Monarch sharing a cordial relationship while the latter studies the former within the confines of the Hollow Earth, that too after taking a trip back to the earth's surface, signifying that humans have figured out a safe way of entering the Hollow Earth repeatedly for good. The future films may see the Hollow Earth-dwelling humans and the one's from the surface in conflict.

Source: A still from Godzilla vs Kong

5) The Mecha-reveal

One of the film's major plot points is the introduction of Mechagodzilla. This article in itself is confirmation of the fact that there is a Mechagodzilla in the film, who has been put together by the people at Apex, the head-honcho of which, Walter Simmons, is the human antagonist of the feature. And yes, exactly like it has been theorized before, the credit for the existence of Mechagodzilla, in part, goes to King Ghidorah, the antagonist of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters that died in the hands of its titular character last time around. The main reason why Godzilla goes around wreaking havoc wherever Apex sets up base is that he senses that King Ghidorah is still around. That will make one think that one of the reasons why Godzilla and Kong are fighting is these seemingly confusing signals that Ghidorah's recovered head is throwing around, creating the illusion of an upcoming threat to planet Earth.

6) Another Serizawa bites the dust

Like father, like son, it seems. The previous film saw Ishiro Serizawa sacrificing himself for the greater good. This time around, Ren Serizawa, Ishiro's son, loses his life for what he thinks is the greater good. The final chapters of the film reveal that Ren Serizawa learns how to remotely control Mechagodzilla through a neural uplink framework set up in King Gidhorah's head. An unforeseen power-surge in the Japan-based Apex facility, the place from where Ren was remotely controlling Mechagodzilla, kills him and Apex founder, Walter Simmons, almost instantly.

7) The resurrection of King Ghidorah?:

After the aforementioned power surge that kills Ren Serizawa and Walter Simmons, it becomes apparent that Mechagodzilla is a sentient being who is now thinking for himself. Given that much of the energy and the neural pathways came from the remains of King Ghidorah, one can't help but think if Mechagodzilla's behaviour post the power surge was proof of the three-headed "false king" coming back to life, but this time around in a much more powerful avatar and hungry for vengeance. Mechagodzilla's tyranny remains short-lived as Kong ends up amputating the mechanical monster limb-by-limb with his famous battle-axe.

8) One did fall but did not pass away

If one would go in to see the film hoping that either one of its titular characters will be seen biting the dust for good, the film is surely going to disappoint them. The film does see both of them engaging in battles that look fatal, and the more-than-visible scars on both of them by the end of the film are proof of that. Although one, Kong, who is severely injured by the end of the epic, does find it hard to stand on his two feet after constantly fighting Godzilla and Mechagodzilla in the end, he does not die. That is not to say that the simian titan doesn't come close to death. Jia, during one of the final chapters of the film, senses that Kong's heartbeat is slowing down. This is when Alexander Skarsgård's Dr. Nathan Lind comes to the rescue. He manages to recharge his heart with the batteries of one of the vehicles in their possession. The film's penultimate chapter sees a grateful Godzilla giving the "until we meet again" nod to a severely injured Kong, who basically saved him from death at the hands of Mechagodzilla, who again, was possibly King Ghidorah who accidentally came back to life, courtesy Apex.

Godzilla vs Kong release date in India

As far as Godzilla vs Kong release date in India is concerned, the film opened in Indian theatres on March 24, 2021. As far as the rest of the world is concerned, Godzilla vs Kong movie will hit all the screens across the world on March 31st. Additionally, the film will also be made available for streaming on HBO Max for a total of 31 days.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.