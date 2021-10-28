GoFundMe Campaign For Halyna Hutchins Surpasses Initial Goal Of $10,000 By Whopping Amount

A GoFundMe campaign was put in place by a chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild, to honour its member, Halyna Hutchins, who lost her life after a gun handled by Alec Baldwin discharged on the sets, killing cinematographer Hutchins as well injuring the movie's director, Joel Souza. The GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising $10,000, but surpassed the whopping amount after about 3000 donors supported the cause. As of Thursday morning, over $226,000 were raised as per People. Halyna Hutchins was the cinematographer on the sets of Rust, Baldwin's next film.

GoFundMe campaign for late Halyna Hutchins surpasses goal by a whopping amount

The GoFundMe campaign made a total of over $226,000 on Thursday and surpassed its initial goal by a lot. The description of the campaign mentioned that the funds were to support his family during this tough time. It read, "Local 600 mourns the passing of Halyna Hutchins, a Director of Photography who died from injuries sustained on the set of 'Rust' in New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21. Halyna is survived by her husband, Matthew, and her 9-year-old son. In memory of Halyna, Local 600 set up the GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her family at this difficult time.

The late cinematographer's husband, Matthew spoke about the incident on social media and mentioned that Halyna was someone who 'inspired us all with her passion and vision'. He mentioned that 'her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words'. Matthew, who has now made his Twitter account a private one also asked the media to respect the family's space during this tough time, as they process their grief. His tweet read, "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."

In a recent search warrant from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office that was accessed by New York Post, it was revealed that the assistant director, Dave Halls admitted that there was a lapse in safety protocol on the sets of the film. A Santa Fe District Attorney also spoke about the charges against Baldwin and mentioned that 'all options are on the table at this point'.

Images: Facebook/@halynahutchins