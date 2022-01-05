Golden Globe 2022: Ceremony To Be Held Without Celebrities, Press & Audience In Attendance

The continuous rise in COVID-19 cases has acted as a spoiler for many mega-events that were scheduled to take place this month. From several big releases to award shows, the events have been witnessing a setback due to the COVID-19 variant Omicron scare. The much-awaited annual awards to celebrate excellence in international cinema--the Golden Globes Awards will take place without glitz and glamour this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has addressed that the 79th Golden Globe Awards, set for January 9, will take place without the red carpet and celebrities in attendance. There will be no non-HFPA members of the press or audience members in attendance too. Apart from COVID-19, the HFPA is also trying to forge ahead in the wake of a year of controversy and boycotts. The HFPA has yet to announce its official plans for the January 9 ceremony.

According to the International media outlet, it is still not clear how people sitting at home will be able to watch the ceremony if they desire to do so; a live stream is a possibility, but there might presumably be legal hurdles to broadcasting the awards ceremony without the participation of NBC, which owns the broadcasting rights to the Golden Globe Awards. However, according to various media outlets, no celebrities have agreed to take part. The event this year will celebrate and honour a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower inclusive filmmakers o pursue their storytelling passions.

For the uninformed, NBC has already backed out from participating in this year's Golden Globes, part of the fallout of last February's Los Angeles Times expose about the HFPA's conduct and demographic makeup. Since then, 21 new members have been added to help diversify the organisation and new bylaws have been passed.

The resulting uproar led many Hollywood constituencies to boycott the HFPA and prompted NBC, their longtime broadcasting partner for the Globes, to decline to air a Globes ceremony in 2022. The media outlet also confirmed that the HFPA grantees and Kyle Bowser, svp NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will discuss their work with the organization throughout the ceremony.

IMAGE: AP