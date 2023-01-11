Golden Globe Awards 2023: Steven Spielberg, Michelle Yeoh Win Big; Full List Of Winners

The 80th Golden Globes was held on Wednesday and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' lived up to fans' expectations by winning the award for Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu.' Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' won two awards - Best Film and Best Director. Colin Farrell bagged the Best Actor Award. Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh took away the Best Actress award.

Check out the complete winners' list below:

FILM

Actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Director: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Non-English language: “Argentina, 1985”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose

Animated film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

TV

Actress, drama series: Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting actor, limited series: Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

(With inputs from AP)