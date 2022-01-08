Golden Globe Awards To Be A 'private Event' Sans Live-streaming Amid COVID Concerns

As COVID cases continue to skyrocket across the world, concerns about the possibility of another lockdown loom large. In such a scenario, several big events have been either cancelled or postponed. In the USA, a rapid spike in COVID cases caused by the Omicron variant has prompted the Golden Globe organisers to conduct the event in a private manner.

The event's organisers announced the same on Thursday stating that Golden Globes will be a private event. They added that there will be no live streaming for the much-awaited audience. The organisers wrote on the official Twitter page, "This year's event is going to be private and will not be live-streamed."

A part of the statement read, "We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media."

This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed.



We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.https://t.co/UftlFSZg5u — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2022

The Golden Globe Awards, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) since 1944, are considered among the most prestigious awards not only in the Hollywood industry but across the world. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had earlier said that the award ceremony will take place without any audience or red carpet at the event.

A look at Golden Globe nominees

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter had reported that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has addressed that the 79th Golden Globe Awards, set for January 9, will take place without the red carpet and celebrities in attendance. According to the report, there will be no non-HFPA members of the press or audience members in attendance too.

A recent tweet by The Golden Globe awards read, "The HFPA will announce the winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan 9th, 2022 at 6 P.M PST. In addition to recognising the best in film and television, the awards will focus on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA. (sic)"

Rapper Snoop Dogg announced the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes last month. The nominees include Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Will Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer among others.

