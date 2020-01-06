Golden Globes 2020: Have A Look At Who Bagged The Prestigious Titles This Sunday

The winners of 77th Golden Globes Awards were declared on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The announcement came with loads of surprises and delightful smiles. The Best Motion Picture in the drama genre was bagged by 1917 while the award for Best Television Series was bagged by Chernobyl. Here is a look at the entire list of winners from the glamorous evening.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
-Ramy Youssef for Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
-Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
-Brian Cox for Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama
-Olivia Colman for The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-Patricia Arquette for The Act
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
-Stellan Skarsgård for Chernobyl
Best Television Series -- Drama
-Succession
Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
-Fleabag
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
-1917
Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language
-Parasite
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
-Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture
-(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
Best Original Score -- Motion Picture
-Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
-Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
-Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
-Taron Egerton for Rocketman
Best Motion Picture -- Animated
-Missing Link
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
-Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
-Renée Zellweger for Judy
Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
-Awkwafina for The Farewell
Best Director -- Motion Picture
-Sam Mendes for 1917
