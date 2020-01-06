Golden Globes 2020: Have A Look At Who Bagged The Prestigious Titles This Sunday

The winners of 77th Golden Globes Awards were declared on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The announcement came with loads of surprises and delightful smiles. The Best Motion Picture in the drama genre was bagged by 1917 while the award for Best Television Series was bagged by Chernobyl. Here is a look at the entire list of winners from the glamorous evening.

The entire Golden Globes 2020 winner list

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

-Ramy Youssef for Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

-Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

-Brian Cox for Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

-Olivia Colman for The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-Patricia Arquette for The Act

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

-Stellan Skarsgård for Chernobyl

Best Television Series -- Drama

-Succession

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

-Fleabag

MOVIES:

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

-1917

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

-Parasite

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

-Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

-(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture

-Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

-Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

-Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

-Taron Egerton for Rocketman

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

-Missing Link

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

-Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

-Renée Zellweger for Judy

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

-Awkwafina for The Farewell

Best Director -- Motion Picture

-Sam Mendes for 1917

