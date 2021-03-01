Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' Wins Best Motion Picture Drama, Chloe Zhao Makes History

Nomadland has won the Golden Globe for best picture in a drama category. Nomadland is written, directed, and edited by Chloe Zhao, who has also become the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for best director for the film last night. The movie stars Frances McDormand plays a woman who leaves her home to move through the American West. The film was influenced by Jessica Bruder's nonfiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century.

As per the reports, Chole Zhao's Nomadland was up against Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Regina King (One Night in Miami), David Fincher (Mank), and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7) in the best director category at the Golden Globe. Nomadland was nominated in four categories including Zhao for the best screenplay category and Francis McDormand for the best actor in the female category.

Chloé Zhao takes home the award for Best Motion Picture Director for Nomadland. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/YvPeTUvn1b — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Also Read: Frances McDormand To Star In, Produce 'Women Talking' Adaptation

Also Read: Lee Isaac Chung's Minari Up For Foreign-language Film Gong At Golden Globes; All About It

About the director

Chole was born in Beijing, China, and after her parents got separated she changed her places quite often and later attended New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Chole Zhao is just the second woman to earn a Golden Globe for directing, following Barbra Streisand's win for Yentl in 1984. Zhao is also the first Asian-American director to win a Golden Globe since Ang Lee in 2005 for Brokeback Mountain. Lee was also nominated for the film Crouching Tiger, Secret Dragon, which he directed in 2000. Chole's made her directorial debut with Songs My Brothers Taught Me which was released in 2015. The Rider (2017), her second feature film, was revied well critically and earned Independent Spirit Award nominations for Best Film and Best Director. Nomadland is her third feature film, which has won prizes and screened at film festivals around the world, including the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion and the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Prize.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021 To Be Presented By Actors Like Kristen Wiig & Joaquin Phoenix

Also Read: Golden Globe 2021: Catherina O'Hara Bags First Golden Globe For 'Schitt's Creek'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.