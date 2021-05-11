Golden Globes 2022 Axed By NBC Over HFPA Scandals; Netizens Suspect Another 'real Reason'

The long-running Golden Globe Awards has come into the spotlight as NBC, on Monday, announced that it will not be airing the Golden Globes 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA), which comprised around 90 journalists who vote for showbiz's second-biggest film and television awards, has come under the scanner since February following accusations of racism, sexism and corruption among their ranks. Soon after, the news about Golden Globes 2022 cancelled by NBC did the rounds on the internet, netizens flocked to Twitter to voice their opinion about the same.

Netizens react to Golden Globes 2022 update by NBC

Amidst the growing pressure on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association from studios, Hollywood A-listers and other biggies of the film industry, on May 10, 2021, NBC announced that it will not air next year's Golden Globes ceremony. The announcement has surely put one of Hollywood's most-watched award shows' viability in doubt. The backlash received by HFPA for its lack of diversity within the association's membership reached such an extent that Tom Cruise has reportedly returned his three Golden Globe Awards to the headquarters of the press association. Following the controversy, NBC said in their statement that it wants to give HFPA time to resolve its drawbacks and also expressed hopes of possibly broadcasting the awards night in 2023. NBC's official statement read:

We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.

Soon after NBC's statement surfaced on the internet, it not only went on to make headlines but also left Twitter abuzz. While a lot of users come in support of the decision made by the television network, many suspected the real reason behind the decision to be Golden Globes' low ratings. About the same, one user tweeted writing, "NBC will not air the Golden Globes telecast next year, the network says ratings suck. There I fixed it." Another wrote, "Tell the truth for once NBC. Golden globes weren't cancelled for reforms, they were cancelled because they were a ratings bomb that blew up in their face. NO ONE WATCHES THEM."

Take a look at some more reactions by Twitterati below:

.@nbc has cancelled the @goldenglobes. With the dismal ratings from the Oscars and now this...are award shows dead? — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) May 11, 2021

I can understand why @TomCruise gave back 3 of his #GoldenGlobes what a legend he is still — Andrew Attenborough (@Wheelguy09) May 11, 2021

Turns out @Nascar is more inclusive and welcoming of minorities than the @goldenglobes. — Devontae Green (@DevontaeGreen) May 11, 2021

I wish I had a #GoldenGlobes award for “Amazon Women On The Moon”, so I could give it back to them! #HFPA pic.twitter.com/PP4Ua2Yrgb — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) May 11, 2021

Instead of the Golden Globes, NBC should just air Shark Tale. — Shark Tale is our Passion (@SharkTaleFanz) May 11, 2021

RIP #GoldenGlobes. I guess celebs will have to get drunk at the SAG Awards. — Eddie Sayago (@EddieSaysStuff) May 10, 2021

NBC just cancelled the Golden Globes for 2022. They "woke" themselves out of existence. 🤣 — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) May 10, 2021

the real reason why nbc decided not to air the golden globes... https://t.co/wboNY71hd3 pic.twitter.com/mkUR9Qu89y — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 10, 2021

IMAGE: GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS' TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.