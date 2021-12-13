Golden Globes 2022: Here's A Complete List Of This Year's Nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind Golden Globe Awards has unveiled the list of nominations for Golden Globes 2022. The future of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards became uncertain earlier this year in February after disclosures about the press organization’s internal practices and the lack of Black members in the HFPA, prior to recent recruiting efforts.
NBC, who had been the HFPA’s longtime telecast partner, decided to drop out of the upcoming 2022 telecast in the information of the HFPA’s internal problems. Since then, the HFPA has diversified its ranks, revamped its bylaws, banned gifts, restricted paid travel and started undergoing significant foundational change. The Golden Globes 2022 will take place on January 9, 2022.
Here's complete list of Nominees for 2022 Golden Globe Awards
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- “The Great” (Hulu)
- “Hacks” (HBO/HBO Max)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Brian Cox (“Succession”)
- Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
- Billy Porter (“Pose”)
- Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
- Omar Sy (“Lupin)
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
- Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”)
- Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
- Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision“)
- Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
- Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)
- Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)
- Emma Stone (“Cruella”)
- Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
- Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
- Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
- Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)
- Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
- Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
- Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
- Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)
- Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat
- “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco
- “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood
- “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias
- “Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
- Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
- Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
- “Dopesick” (Hulu)
- “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)
- “Maid” (Netflix)
- “Mare of Easttown” (HBO/HBO Max)
- “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actor, Television
- Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
- Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
- O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
- “Cyrano” (MGM)
- “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
- “Licorice Pizza” (MGM)
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)
- “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
- Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
- Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Best Picture, Foreign Language
- “Compartment No. 6” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Finland, Russia, Germany
- “Drive My Car” (Janus Films) — Japan
- “The Hand of God” (Netflix) — Italy
- “A Hero” (Amazon Studios) — France, Iran
- “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Spain
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
- Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast” (Focus Features)
- Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)
- Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
- Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- “Belfast” (Focus Features)
- “CODA” (Apple)
- “Dune” (Warner Bros.)
- “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)
- “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)
Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
- Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Best Supporting Actress, Television
- Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)
- Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)
- Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)
- Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) — Van Morrison
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
- “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- “Encanto” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- “Flee” (Neon)
- “Luca” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- “My Sunny Maad” (Totem Films)
- “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Studios)
