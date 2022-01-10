Golden Globes 2022 Highlights: Nicole Kidman, Will Smith & Others Mark Historic Win

Last Updated: 10th January, 2022 12:30 IST

The record-breaking series of the year 2021, Squid Game, also took home an award but for the Best Supporting Role. O Yeong-su, who played the old man in the show, won the award.

Veteran actor Jean Smart won the Best Actress award for her TV series Hacks. The show was also titled the Best Television Series.

Will Smith bagged the Best Actor award for his latest sports drama King Richards. He played the role of a dedicated father who becomes his daughters' tennis coach in the movie.

Celebrated film score composer Hans Zimmer took home another Golden Globe this year. The award-winning composer won in the category Best Original Score for the 2021 hit Dune

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car won the Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English) category. The film was made in Japanese.

Nicole Kidman won yet another Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for Being The Ricardos. This win marked her 5th Golden Globe award and 17th nomination.

Succession also bagged three awards at the Golden Globes 2022. The show won Best Television Series, Best Actor (Jeremy Strong) and Best Supporting Actress (Sarah Snook).

Jane Campion directorial The Power Of The Dog marked a big win at the Golden Globes 2022. The film won Best Motion Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Role by an Actor (Kodi Smith).

