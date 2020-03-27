Golden Globes Changes Its Eligibility Rules For The First Time Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Novel Coronavirus has put the world in lockdown. All public business or social businesses have been affected due to this pandemic. Similarly, the Golden Globes awards which are celebrated every year have been affected. The Golden Globes will also be changing its rules for 2020. Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement on Thursday, March 26, 2020, to inform filmmakers with the new rules of the Golden Globes. Read here to know more about the statement:

Read Also|Golden Globes Blast From The Past: Monologues That Are As Fresh As Ever Even Today

Golden Globes changes its eligibility rules amid Novel Coronavirus epidemic

In the statement released, it was reported that the Golden Globes, for the first time, will be accepting movie submissions without a theatrical release. The Golden Globes association which hosts the show revealed that the films released on TV or streaming platforms will be eligible for the January Golden Globes. Usually, the Golden Globes rules mandate that films need to play for a week in Los Angeles theatres or pay-per-view and also mandate screening for the officials who vote for the awards.

Read Also| Oscar Awards Follows Golden Globes Footstep, Chooses To Have A Plant-based Menu

The Press association said that this eligibility change is temporary. It added that this change will last from March 15 to April 30, “with this period subject to later review and extension.” The Academy Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, or Oscars, have not announced any such thing yet. The Oscar awards mandate the film must have a seven-day run in a commercial county of Los Angeles with theatres screening the film at least three times a day. This rule has been under scrutiny for years as some makers prefer to release the film to paying subscribers of streaming platforms. The Oscar committee has been evaluating the aspects of this uncertain landscape. The 78th Golden Globes are to be hosted next year by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Read Also| Meryl Streep Fixing Helen Mirren's Dress At The Golden Globes Leaves Fans Impressed

Read Also| Chris Evans Helped Scarlett Johansson Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction At The Golden Globes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.