Golden Trailer Awards 2022: 'Top Gun Maverick', 'The Batman' & More Lead Nominations

Image: Instagram/@tomcruise/@thebatman
The 22nd annual Golden Trailer Awards recently announced the nominees and garnered the audience’s attention as it was unveiled how Disney was among the top nominees with 85 nods, including Walt Disney Motion Pictures, Disney+, National Geographic, Marvel Studios, ABC, Hulu, and 20th Century Studios. On the other hand, Warner Media, including HBO and HBO Max bagged 67 nods. On the other hand, The Batman, Top Gun Maverick, Bullet Train, and more were nominated under the best action category while Being the Ricardos, The Matrix Resurrections, The Flash, and others received a nod each for the Best Teaser.
The Golden Trailer Awards is held every year to recognize the work of professionals who create trailers and marketing content for movies, television, and streaming series. As two new categories were added this year, co-founder Evelyn Brady-Watters announced, “Our two new categories are a reflection of the reimagined digital era that we are currently living in, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to show appreciation for their creative abilities.”
“Bullet Train” – Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative
“Red Notice” – “Teamwork”, NETFLIX, JAX
“The Batman” – Warner Bros., BOND
“The Matrix Resurrections” – “Free”, Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment
“Top Gun: Maverick” – “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
“CODA” – “Sometimes”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
“DC League of Super-Pets” – “Krypto Hero”, Warner Bros., Seismic Productions
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – “Remember”, A24, GrandSon
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
“Sing 2” – “Still Haven’t Found”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
“The Sea Beast” – “Maps”, Netflix, ZEALOT
Dog “On The Road”, United Artists Releasing, Big Picture
Don’t Look Up “Trajectory”, Netflix, MOTIVE Creative
Father of the Bride “Biggest Event”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park Group
The Lost City “Real Adventure”, Paramount, Workshop Creative
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Cage Cutdown”, Lionsgate Films, TRANSIT
Becoming Cousteau, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, HBO, Silk Factory
The Beatles: Get Back Trailer, Disney, Jenn Horvath
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, Netflix, Buddha Jones
The Rescue, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
A Journal For Jordan, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park Group
Belfast “Everlasting”, Focus Features, GrandSon
House of Gucci “Legacy”, United Artists Releasing, Wild Card
King Richard “Greatness”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Avatar: The Way of Water “The Beginning”, Disney, JAX
Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “Birthright”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
The Adam Project “Future”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Uncharted “Fifty Fifty”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group
A Thousand Lines, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH
Drive My Car, Janus Films/Sideshow/WarnerMedia 150, Jump Cut
Eiffel, Blue Fox, Silk Factory
Petite Maman “Magical”, Neon, GrandSon
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival, Central Partnership, Andrei Solodovnikov
A Banquet “Special”, IFC Midnight, AV Squad
Broadcast Signal Intrusion “Override”, Queensbury Pictures, Hungry Monster Entertainment
Men “Haunted”, A24 Films, MOTIVE Creative
Nope, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
The Black Phone, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
7 Days, Cinedigm, Lindeman & Associates
How It Ends “Red Band”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Minamata “Resistance”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Pig “Whistle”, NEON, ZEALOT
The Phantom of the Open, Sony Pictures Classics, InSync PLUS
CODA “Sometimes”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
House of Gucci “Legacy”, United Artists Releasing, Wild Card
Last Night In Soho, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
Respect “Queen”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
Spencer “Perfect Day”, NEON, ZEALOT
Last Night In Soho, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
My Son “Decision”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
The Guilty “Listen”, Netflix, GrandSon
Voyagers “Mayhem”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Watcher “Alone”, IFC Films, ZEALOT
Elden Ring “Ming Na Wen”, Bandai, Create Advertising Group
New World “Blunderbuss”, Amazon Games, Layer Media
Signalis “Announcement”, Humble Games, Layer Media
The Outer Worlds 2, Xbox, Buddha Jones
WWE 2K22, 2K Games, BOND
Blacklight “Good Guy”, Solution Entertainment, Monster Creative LLC
Moonfall “Not True”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
Moonfall “Not What We Think”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
Snake Eyes “Brave”, Paramount, Rogue Planet
The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Bullet Train, Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative
Everything Everywhere All At Once “Fight”, A24, AV Squad
The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
The Tragedy of Macbeth “Something Wicked”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
Three Thousand Years of Longing “Three Wishes”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Nightmare”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card
Jurassic World Dominion “Conclusion”, Universal Pictures, Big Picture
Lightyear “Mission”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Minions: The Rise of Gru “Ready”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Top Gun: Maverick “Back”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Being the Ricardos “Together”, Amazon Studios, Seismic Productions
The Flash, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
The Matrix Resurrections “Déjà Vu”, Warner Bros., Narrator, Inc.
The Northman “Event”, Focus Features, AV Squad
The Tragedy of Macbeth “Something Wicked”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
Dopesick, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
House of the Dragon “Tear Down”, HBO, JAX
The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey “Memories”, Apple TV+, Grandson
The Terminal List “Mission”, Amazon Studios, Monster Creative LLC
Women of the Movement “Powerful”, ABC, ZEALOT
Cobra Kai: Season 4, Netflix, BOND
Hacks “Desperate”, HBO Max, ZEALOT
Julia “Bon Appetit”, HBO, AV Squad
The Great “War”, Hulu, MOTIVE Creative
The Great: Season 2 “Blessed”, Hulu, Seismic Productions
C’mon C’mon “Teaser”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Fast & Furious 9 “Dom’s Story”, Universal Pictures, IGNITION CREATIVE LDN
Muppets Haunted Mansion “Fright”, Disney+, ZEALOT
Nightmare Alley “Beast”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story “Evil”, Netflix, IGNITION CREATIVE LDN
Respect “Queen”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
The Last Duel “Cost Rev”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card
Army of Thieves “Chance”, Netflix, Wild Card
Dune “Odeon International Trailer”, Universal Pictures, Mob Scene
Everything Everywhere All At Once “Fight”, A24, AV Squad
The Northman “Boy”, Focus Features, AV Squad
Three Thousand Years of Longing “Three Wishes”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
Avatar: The Way of Water “The Beginning”, Disney, JAX
Dune “Time”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies “Reunion”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago “The Ultimate Director’s Cut – The Journey”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Spider-Man: No Way Home “Choose”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Boiling Point, Saban Films, Silk Factory
CLARA SOLA, LuxBox, Good Hands
Family Squares, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Screen Media, Stampede Studios
Into The Lost Desert “Explorer”, STX, Create Advertising Group
Violet “Free”, Relativity Media, Seismic Productions
Cha Cha Real Smooth “Soulmates”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE Creative
Eiffel, Blue Fox, Silk Factory
Fuimos Canciones (Sounds Like Love) “Maca”, Netflix, GrandSon
Marry Me “Kat”, Universal Pictures, Level Up AV
Together, Bleecker Street, Silk Factory
American Underdog “Believe”, Lionsgate, TRANSIT
Bipolar, Tencent Penguin Pictures, Meihuan Pictures, Nameless Pictures, Nurostar
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
Don’t Tell Mum, Gil Junger, Silk Factory
King of Fortune, Eubris
On The Clock, Pretty Bird/Ventureland, Monster Creative LLC
Operation Blackout, Scene 7 Films, Scene 7 Films
Sundance 40th Celebration “Tribute Reel”, Matt Allen, Matt Allen
Let The Wrong One In, MPI Media Group, Hungry Monster Entertainment
The Seed, AMP, Silk Factory
Till Death, Screen Media, Silk Factory
V/H/S/94, Shudder, http://www.stuartortiz.com
X “Classy”, A24, AV Squad
Dune “Protect”, Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
No Time to Die “Weapon”, United Artists Releasing, Big Picture
The Matrix Resurrections “Returns”, Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount, The Picture Production Company
Uncharted “Lock”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group
CODA “Duet”, ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
Cruella “Problem”, Disney, Create Advertising Group
Luca “Silencio”, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
Minions: The Rise of Gru “Mini Boss”, Illumination, TRANSIT
Sing 2 “Gunter’s Idea”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Don’t Look Up “Mobilize”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Summer Sabbatical”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
The Lost City “Throwdown”, Paramount Pictures Int’l, Create Advertising Group
The Lost City “Treasure”, Paramount, Workshop Creative
Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Character Drama”, Lionsgate, Silk Factory
Kid 90, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
Roadrunner “Searching”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Summer of Soul “Take My Hand”, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
The Alpinist “Dangerous”, Universal, Silk Factory
The Donut King, ITVS, ITVS | Independent Lens
Belfast “Discover”, Focus Features, GrandSon
CODA “Family”, Apple TV+, GrandSon
Respect “Rise”, United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
The Many Saints of Newark “Simple”, Warner Bros., Wild Card
The Northman “Remember”, Focus Features, AV Squad
Dune “Frightened”, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore “Ready”, Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
The Adam Project “Something Cool”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Uncharted “Betray”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group
Dr. Brain “Memories”, Apple TV+, Zealot
Fire On The Plain, Maoyan Entertainment, Nurostar
SEAMLESS MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4
Raging Fire, Sil-Metropole Organization, Tencent Pictures, Emperor Motion Pictures, Nurostar
The Colour Room, Sky, Silk Factory
How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Inside “Accomplishment”, Netflix, GrandSon
Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
The Northman “Vision Review”, Focus Features, AV Squad
The Sky Is Everywhere “Fall”, Apple TV+, Open Road Entertainment
A Quiet Place 2 “Signal/Car”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Candyman “Swarm”, Universal, TRANSIT
Nope “Stampede”, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City “This Town”, Sony Pictures, Ammo Creative
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City “Evil”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV
Everything Everywhere All Once “Daughter”, A24, AV Squad
Everything Everywhere All At Once “Jumping”, A24, AV Squad
How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
How It Ends “Figaro”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Minamata “Puppet Show”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
American Utopia “FYC Emmy”, HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
How It Ends “Critics Party”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Masters of the Beat, KINOTV, KINOTV
Minamata “Puppet Show”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Summer of Soul “Take My Hand”, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
Downton Abbey A New Era “Delightful Review”, Focus Features, GrandSon
Downton Abbey A New Era “Enchanting”, Focus Features, GrandSon
Downton Abbey A New Era “Fan Reaction”, Focus Features, GrandSon
HARMONIOUS MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL
STRIVING FOR PERFECTION, KINOTV, KINOTV
Cyrano “Secret”, United Artists Releasing, MOTIVE Creative
Free Guy “The Kiss”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card
Fresh “Freak Out”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Marry Me “Choice”, Universal Pictures, Level Up AV
West Side Story “Legendary”, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card
Seamless Movies, TNT4 CHANNEL
The Power of the Dog “Whistle”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Tomorrow War “Team Up”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero
The Woman In The Window “Agoraphobia”, Netflix Creative Studio
Uncharted “Lock”, Columbia, Create Advertising Group
Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Ready”, Marvel Studios, Wild Card
Jurassic World Dominion “Matters”, Universal Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
Deep Water “Breathless”, hulu, Wild Card
Encounter “Family”, Amazon, Mark Woollen & Associates
Operation Mincemeat “Trick”, Warner Brothers, Silk Factory
Guardians of the Galaxy, Square Enix + Eidos-Montréal, Hammer Creative
The Walking Dead: Survivors, Skybound Entertainment, Hammer Creative
Belfast “Discover”, Focus Features, GrandSon
CODA “Groundbreaking Review”, Apple TV+, Grandson
Free Guy “It’s Been A While”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Cursed”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
Nightmare Alley “Beast”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Dear Evan Hansen “Sincerely, Me”, Universal Pictures, Viacom CBS
Marry Me “RPDR”, Universal Pictures, Viacom CBS
The Prey: Legend Of Karnoctus, Lennexe Films, Luna Lyte
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard “Cursed”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
Inside “Accomplishment”, Netflix, GrandSon
The French Dispatch “Tune In”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
The Matrix Resurrections “Déjà Vu”, Warner Bros., Narrator, Inc.
The Northman “Vision Review”, Focus Features, AV Squad
100 Foot Wave, HBO, BOND
Lupin “Most Wanted”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Obi-Wan Kenobi “Patience”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Peacemaker “New Purpose”, HBO Max, MOCEAN
Vikings Valhalla “Rebirth”, Netflix, GrandSon
Baymax! “Save”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Disney Launchpad “Discover”, Disney+, ZEALOT
Dug Days “Digged”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock “Party”, Apple TV+, Soapbox
Star Wars: Visions “Warrior”, Walt Disney Studios, Ignition Creative
9/11: One Day in America, National Geographic, Zealot
Green Planet, BBC Creative, The Picture Production Company
Lucy and Desi, Amazon Studios, InSync PLUS
Muhammad Ali “GOAT”, PBS, Soda Creative
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Mattock
Loki “Glorious Purpose”, Disney+, Trailer Park Group
SOLOS “Together”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
The Wheel of Time “Rise”, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
The Wheel of Time, Amazon Studios, The Refinery, MOCEAN
The Witcher “Monster”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Clark, Netflix, BOND
Landscapers, HBO, ZEALOT
Lupin “Most Wanted”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Pachinko “Home”, Apple TV+, ZEALOT
The Serpent, Netflix Creative Studio
BIGBUG, Netflix, ZEALOT
Phat Tuesdays “Culture”, Amazon, Project X/AV
Russian Doll Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
SOLOS “Together”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty “Showtime”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative
Lisey’s Story “Hunt”, Apple TV+, Buddha Jones
Midnight Mass “Miracles”, Netflix, MOCEAN
The Girl Before, HBO Max, Intermission
The Tourist, HBO Max
The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window “Crazy”, NETFLIX, Level Up AV
America the Beautiful, National Geographic, Ignition
Pachinko “Home”, Apple TV+, ZEALOT
Pistol “Revolution”, FX Networks, MOTIVE Creative
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 “Voice”, Amazon, Project X/AV
Wu-Tang: An American Saga “Brother”s, hulu, Wild Card
Severance, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
Picard Season 2 “The Trial Never Ends”, Paramount+, Paramount+
Succession “Battle Night”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative
The Witcher: Season 2, Netflix, Intermission Film
WeCrashed “WeDream”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
Halston “Vision”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
See: Season 2 “A Good Man”, Apple TV+, AV Squad
Stranger Things: Season 4 “War”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Vikings Valhalla “Rebirth”, Netflix, GrandSon
Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson “Listen”, Apple, Rogue Planet
Chillin Island “Nature Is”, HBO, GrandSon
Not So Pretty, HBO Max, Mark Woollen
Ozark: Season 4 “Reverse”, Netflix Creative Studio
The Witcher “A Beginner’s Guide”, Netflix, Intermission Film
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty “Chick”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative
1883 “Motion Tintype”, Paramount+, Paramount+
Euphoria “Unpredictable”, HBO, MOTIVE Creative
Physical: Season 1 “Icon”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
Severance “Secrets”, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window “Hallucinations”, NETFLIX, Level Up AV
94th Academy Awards “Roll Up”, ABC, ZEALOT
Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max, Trailer Park
Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts “Family”, HBO Max, Project X/AV
PBS Short Film Festival 2021, PBS, Post-Op Media
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, HBO
Apple TV+ “Holiday Multi-Show”, Apple TV+, Wild Card
FX on Hulu, FX Networks, Buddha Jones
HBO “October 2021 Image CE”, HBO, Miklos Hadhazi
HBO “Women’s History Month”, HBO, Buddha Jones
Netflix Year In Preview 2022 “Movie Night”, Netflix, MOCEAN
Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24, AV Print
The Matrix Resurrections, Payoff One-Sheet, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
The Matrix: Resurrections, Special Release, Warner Bros., The Refinery
The Tomorrow War, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24, GrandSon
Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount, WORKS ADV
The Bad Guys, Universal Pictures, AV Print
Bodies Bodies Bodies, A24, GrandSon
Fuimos Canciones (Sounds Like Love), Netflix, GrandSon
Love Life: Season 2 “OBM Sunset Motion”, HBO Max, BLT
Ted Lasso: Season 2, Apple TV+, Apple TV+
Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, Screen Media, The Refinery
Muhammad Ali, PBS, Glassel House
The Meaning Of Hitler, IFC, Intermission Film
Val, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
CODA “I LOVE YOU”, Apple TV+
King Richard, Warner Bros. Pictures, GrandSon
Swan Song, Apple TV+
The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Finch, Apple TV+, Concept Arts
Foundation, Apple TV+, Concept Arts
Hatching, IFC Midnight, GrandSon
Night Raiders “Survival”, Elevation Pictures / Samuel Goldwyn, Champ & Pepper
The Father Who Moves Mountains, Netflix, the white Rabbit GmbH
The Fruit Machine, SandBay Entertainment, Chargefield
Dashcam “Bandcar”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper
Lamb, A24, AV Print
Malignant, Warner Bros., Cold Open
X, A24, MOCEAN
Invisible Demons, Participant, Truest.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24, GrandSon
Three Months, MTV Entertainment Studios, Jump Cut
To The Moon, Yellow Veil Pictures, Jump Cut
BodyPride, StageName Creative
The Batman, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print
The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
King Richard, Warner Bros. Pictures, GrandSon
Ron’s Gone Wrong, 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN
The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print
The Protégé, Lionsgate, WORKS ADV
Last Night in Soho, Focus Features, AV Print
The Outfit, Focus Features, AV Print
The Voyeurs, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Deathloop, Bethesda Softworks, AV Print & Arkane Lyon
Starfield, Bethesda Softworks, AV Print
Twelve Minutes, Annapurna Interactive, MOCEAN
Poser, Oscilloscope Laboratories, Jump Cut
Promised Land, ABC, Leroy & Rose
Schmigadoon, Apple TV+, Arsonal
The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Everything Everywhere All At Once “James Jean Illustration”, A24, AV Print
Swan Song, Apple TV+
The Shrink Next Door, Apple TV+, Empire
Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24, AV Print
Fly, Studiocanal Germany GmbH, The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH
Nine Perfect Strangers, Hulu, The Refinery
Wheel of Time: Season 1 “Trolloc Trophy”, Amazon Studios, BOND Creative
Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock “Celebration”, Apple TV+
Olaf Presents, Disney+, MOCEAN
Stargirl: Season 2, The CW Network, AV Print
Wolfboy And The Everything Factory “Mask”, Apple TV+
Ali Wong: Don Wong, Netflix Creative Studio
Our Flag Means Death, HBO Max, Concept Arts
Peacemaker, HBO Max, Concept Arts
The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2, HBO, Cold Open
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max, Concept Arts
The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+, The Bulldog Agency
The Curse of Von Dutch, Hulu, Leroy & Rose
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: Season 2, National Geographic, The Refinery
Russian Doll: Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
Servant: Season 3, Apple TV+
The North Water, AMC, Intermission Film
The Staircase, HBO Max, GrandSon
Cruel Summer, Freeform, Freeform
Dr. Brain “Maze”, Apple TV+, The Refinery
ROAR, Apple TV+
Best Wildposts for a TV/Streaming Series
Ozark: Season 4, Netflix Creative Studio
Peacemaker, HBO Max, Concept Arts
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+, The Refinery
Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, The Refinery
CODA, Apple TV+
Dopesick, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
Holey Moley, ABC, ABC
Pam and Tommy, Hulu, Leroy & Rose
Best Digital: Action
Black Widow “Face Off”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Edge of Tomorrow 4K “Power”, Warner Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative
Monsterverse “Franchise Sizzle”, Warner Bros Home Ent, Stampede Studios
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “The Ten Rings”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Spider-Man: No Way Home “Overdrive”, Sony Pictures, Big Picture
Encanto “Music”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Luca “Friendship”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Luca “Greetings Review”, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
Sing 2 “Nailed it”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
The Boss Baby: Family Business “Precious”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
Clifford the Big Red Dog “Sing-A-Long”, Paramount, TRANSIT
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off “Modern”, Paramount Home Entertainment, Ignition Creative
Free Guy “It’s Been A While”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Red Rocket “Simon Rex: Thru The Eras”, A24, GrandSon
Venom: Let There Be Carnage “Holidays”, Sony Pictures, Big Picture
Last Night in Soho “Dreams”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
West Side Story “Awards”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
West Side Story “Dancing”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
West Side Story “Most Exciting”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
West Side Story “Snap”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Jungle Cruise “Change The World”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Jungle Cruise “Moving Picture”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Jungle Cruise “Wonder Of The World”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
Venom: Let There Be Carnage “Battle”, Sony, Silk Factory
Caveat, MPI Media Group, Hungry Monster Entertainment
False Positive, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
Last Night in Soho “Dreams”, Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
Ma “Shots”, FX Networks, MOTIVE Creative
WB Halloween “Ultimate Horror Trailer”, Warner Bros., Project X/AV
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
CODA “Family”, Apple, Leroy & Rose
CODA “Awards Piece”, Apple TV+, The Refinery
The Green Knight “Proven”, A24, GrandSon
The King’s Man, The Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., BOND
Encanto, Disney, Create Advertising Group
Free Guy, Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
No Time to Die “Finale”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., BOND
F9 “Good to be Back”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
Reminiscence “Haunted”, Warner Bros., Project X/AV
Seven Samurai, BFI, The Picture Production Company
Spiderman: No Way Home “Jolly”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV
Top Gun: Maverick “Aviator”, Paramount Pictures Int’l, Create Advertising Group
Diary of a Wimpy Kid “Zoo-Wee-Mama”, Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
Luca “Learn Italian”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Luca “Wish You Were Here”, Walt Disney Pictures, Intermission Film
M.O.D.O.K. “Screenbreaker”, Hulu, Project X/AV
Turning Red “Boots and Cats”, Walt Disney Studios, ZEALOT
CODA “Itchy”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE Creative
Cruella “Darling”, Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Croods 2 “Wildest Wildlife Documentary”, Universal Pictures Intl, The Picture Production Company
The Duke “Papers”, Pathe, Silk Factory
Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent “Bromance”, Lionsgate, Silk Factory
Halloween Kills “Evil”, Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
Last Night in Soho “Find Me”, Focus Features, GrandSon
Spiral “Evidence”, Lionsgate, Project X/AV
The Black Phone “Rotary Dial”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV
The Feast “Unnerving”, IFC Midnight, http://www.stuartortiz.com
FXX’s Ultimate Couch Campaign for Avoid Your Family Family Guy Holiday Marathon, FXX, MOCEAN
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
The Problem With Jon Stewart: Season 1 “How To Watch”, Apple TV+, Soapbox Films
The Wonder Years 1968 Time Capsule Activation, ABC, ABC
What If…?, Disney+, Framework Studio
Halo: The Series, Paramount+, Paramount+
Only Murders in the Building, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
Reacher “Big Guy”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
Ted Lasso, Apple Inc., Ignition Creative
The Beatles: Get Back, Disney, Ammo Creative
Big Sky: Season 2 “Split”, ABC, ABC
Reacher “Investigation”, Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
Russian Doll: Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
See: Season 2 “Characters”, Apple TV+, AV Squad
Station Eleven “Story Book”, Starzplay, Silk Factory
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe “Shatter”, Mattel, Ammo Creative
Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
Broadchurch, PBS, DG Entertainment
Milestone, Netflix Creative Studio
Minx “Satisfaction”, HBO Max, Intermission
Operation Mincemeat “Transmission”, Warner Brothers, Silk Factory
The Wonder Years: My Wonder Years, ABC, ABC
Terror on Tubi “Halloween Countdown”, Fox Broadcasting/Tubi, AV Squad
Terror on Tubi “Scream”, Fox Broadcasting/Tubi, AV Squad
Ambulance: FPV Drone Featurette, Universal, SunnyBoy Entertainment
CODA “What Is CODA?”, Apple TV+, The Refinery
House of Gucci “House of Scott”, MGM Studios/United Artists Releasing, The Fabulous Group
The Bad Guys “A Look Inside”, Universal Pictures/Dreamworks Animation, The Fabulous Group
The Batman “Becoming Catwoman”, Warner Brothers, SunnyBoy Entertainment
CODA “Real Coda Audience Reaction”, Apple TV+, The Refinery
Luca “Evolution of a World”, Disney+, Create Advertising Group
Respect “A Look Inside”, MGM Studios/United Artists Releasing, The Fabulous Group
Summer of Soul “Soul Searching”, FOX Searchlight, SunnyBoy Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick “Ground To Air”, Paramount Pictures, Jamestown Productions
Loki “Mischief”, Disney+, ZEALOT
Peacemaker, HBO, Mob Scene
See: Season 2 “First Look”, Apple TV+, Jamestown Productions
Slow Horses: Season 1 “Insults”, Apple TV+, Framework
Women of the Movement “Mobley Tribute”, ABC, ABC
Dopesick: Inside The Series “David vs. Goliath Featurette”, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
Foundation: Season 1 “Building An Empire”, Apple TV+, Jamestown Productions
Ted Lasso: Season 2 “The Lasso Way”, Apple TV+, Outpost Media
The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey “Book To Screen”, Apple TV+, Trailer Park
The Nevers: Creating The Nevers “Walking on Water”, HBO
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film
Horror Noire, Stephen Krystek
Het Jaar Van Fortuyn, Hollands Licht/AVROTROS, Intermission Film
The Flight Attendant: Season 2, Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Marketing
Best Radio/Audio Spot (For a Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
Don’t Look Up “Hotline”, Netflix, MOTIVE Creative
The Guilty “Phone Call”, Netflix, GrandSon
WeCrashed “WeDream”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
West Side Story “Mambo”, Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero