'Gone Girl' Actor Lisa Banes Passes Away At 65 After Tragic Hit And Run Accident In NYC

Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes passes away at the age of 65, after a hit-and-run incident that took place in New York City. Lisa's representative confirmed the news to ET on June 14, 2021. The Cocktail actor was struck by a person on a scooter while she was walking down the street on June 4, 2021. Confirming Lisa Banes' death, the source said that they are "heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing".

Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes passes away at 65

The source called Lisa a woman of "great spirit, kindness, and generosity" who was "dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of camera". Her representative continued that she was also dedicated to her wife, family, and friends and further concluded that they were "blessed to have had her in their lives". The actor's manager earlier confirmed Lisa Banes' accident and told the Associated Press that the late actor was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit her alma mater, the Juilliard School.

According to ET, Lisa Banes suffered a traumatic brain injury due to the incident and was not able to recover. According to the report, the police declined to name the hit-and-run victim and stated that no arrests have been made in connection to the unfortunate incident. The late actor was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for "substantial injuries".

Lisa Banes has appeared opposite Tom Cruise in the 1988's romance dramedy titled, Cocktail. She portrayed the role of Martha Gellhorn in the television mini-series, Hemingway in the same year. She is popular for her performance as the mother (Marybeth Elliot) of Rosamund Pike's character in Gone Girl. She recently appeared in the horror series titled Them. Her renowned works in film and television include China Beach, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, NYPD Blue, A Cure for Wellness, One Life to Live, Boston Legal, Royal Pains, Six Feet Under, Nashville, Masters of Sex, and others.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GONE GIRL

