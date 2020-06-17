'Gone With The Wind' To Come Back To HBO Max After ''careful'' Planning?

HBO Max is making the headlines for several reasons. Sandra Dewey has reportedly stated that the streaming service is being “careful” in its process of bringing back Gone With the Wind. It was earlier reported that a remake was earlier in the process but was canceled in the light of the Black Lives Matters protest. Read more:

Gone With the Wind to return to HBO?

According to reports, Sandra Dewey, who is the president of business operations and productions at HBO Max, stated that streaming platform is working on a strategy to bring the decades-old film back to a new life. Dewey, who has recently been promoted, stated that the team is being ''slow'' and ''careful'' especially after the recent event and they think it is the right response. Talking about the film and the protest, she said that it will be represented but with ''proper context''.

Dewey further talked about the material they have at hand and said that no one wants to shed those pieces, as there is an abundance of content, which would depict racial insensitivity accurately. The team said they feel that they need to work on it and mend it to fit the on-going situation. The team needs to have a proper framework, said the president of business operations.

Sandra Dewey also said that Warner Media feels that they too have a responsibility as the world is currently hit by two major things -- the COVID-19pandemic and systematic racism. She further stated that they feel a “heightened sense of responsibility” to combat racism, and for this, they need to aim at it directly and make sure that they are telling the stories and reporting and make their directive a success.

The streaming giant HBO Max temporarily removed Gone With the Wind in the light of George Floyd’s death. However, it is said that the film will return to the platform after a ''careful'' discussion about its historical context and imputation of its racial depictions. Gone With The Wind is a 1939 film that features Vivien Leigh and Clake Gable in the lead roles. The film is directed by Victor Fleming.

