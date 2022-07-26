'Goodfellas' Fame Actor Paul Sorvino Passes Away At 83, Daughter Mira Sorvino Pays Tribute

Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino who became a household name after portraying the role of a coldhearted mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas, recently passed away on July 25. Reportedly, he was 83 at the time of his death and died of natural causes at his Indiana residence. He was survived by his wife and three children. Post the veteran actor's demise their friends and family members paid their heartfelt condolences to the departed soul.

Paul Sorvino passes away

Paul's family confirmed the news of his death, his widow Dee Dee Sorvino took to her Facebook page and wrote, "I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken."

To take note, Paul is the father of Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino. Mira Sorvino also headed to her Twitter account to pay tribute to her beloved father."My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," Mira tweeted on Monday. "My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend," she added.

Take a look at the tweet:

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

More about Paul Sorvino

Paul Sorvino was born in April 1939 in New York City. The late actor was best known for his 1990 film Goodfellas wherein he shared screen space with legendary actors Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. His character in Goodfellas character was inspired by a real-life Brooklyn-based mobster Paul Vario. Post Goodfellas, the actor won the hearts of the audience by essaying the role of a policeman in the television series, Law and Order. In 1995, he went on to play the role of Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone's Nixon.

Image: insta/@idinvicenciolive