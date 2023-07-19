Gossip Girl Actor Ed Westwick Arrives In Mumbai To Support Girlfriend Amy Jackson's Film

Edward Jack Peter Westwick, well known as Ed Westwick, is a popular actor who rose to fame for his role as Chuck Bass in the series Gossip Girl. The actor made headlines for dating actress Amy Jackson who works predominantly in Indian films. The couple recently arrived in India for the premiere of Amy's film.

3 things you need to know

Amy Jackson made her relationship with Ed Westwick official back in 2022.

The couple made their first public appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival last year.

Amy Jackson returned to India for her upcoming Bollywood film.

Ed Westwick arrives in India to support beau Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick was snapped at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs as he made his way out of the premise. He came to India to support his girlfriend Amy Jackson and attend Vedant Mahajan's MVM event on Sunday. If reports are to be believed, Amy came to India for her upcoming film titled Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.

This Tamil language film will be directed by A L Vijay and will feature actor Arun Vijay opposite her. Amy will be seen portraying the role of Sandra James in the film. This movie will mark the Singh Is Bliing actor's comeback as she was last seen in the 2018 film titled 2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth. This film was the highest-grossing movie of Amy's career.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's love story

Reportedly, the couple met for the first time in 2021 at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The duo instantly hit it off and began dating. After making their relationship official, Amy Jackson penned a sweet note for her beau on the occasion of Valentine's Day. She wrote, "Forever grateful for the endless belly laughs and ultimate love." Earlier, the actress was engaged to businessman George Panayiotou with whom she welcomed her son in 2019.