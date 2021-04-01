'Gossip Girl' Fame Blake Lively Gets Vaccinated For The Novel Coronavirus

Gossip Girl fame actor Blake Lively took to Instagram on Thursday, April 1 to share a post as she gets vaccinated for the novel Coronavirus. Along with the post, the actor also revealed in the caption section that she has taken the vaccine along with a quirky note. On seeing this post, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with praise and happy messages.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Blake Lively shared a picture where she can be seen getting the COVID19 vaccine shot. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting still on a couch and is all smiles looking at the nurse injecting the vaccine. Blake donned a blue and white striped top along with a winter jacket. She also opted for a simple hairdo, well-done brows and no makeup. The actor also took safety measures as she wore a face mask. One can also notice the medical staff taking necessary precautions as she wore gloves

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a quirky note. She wrote, “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Blake Lively shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for her decision, while some were all gaga over the picture. One of the users wrote, “Yes!!! And alllll the love to nurses and health care workers”. Another one wrote, “yay! Another one to take the jab”. Check out a few more comments below.

Before Blake Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Reynolds' caption — 'Finally got 5G,' a subtle jab at the anti-vax theory that wrongly suggests vaccinations contain a microchip or that the virus originated from 5G service in cellphones — drew the most attention. Reynolds' hat choice was also lauded by a few Instagram users. "Didn't know The Cool Hat store did vaccinations!" one user said, while another said "best caption of 2021", "At least you have great reception everywhere now," YouTuber Seán William McLoughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, wrote.

Image Source: Blake Lively Instagram

