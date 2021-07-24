'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Savannah Smith Opens Up About Her Character Monet's Sexuality

HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot which premiered on July 8, is already making headlines after releasing just three episodes so far. Recently, actor Savannah Smith's character became a hot topic after sharing a kiss with another on the show. The young actor finally chimed in on the internet discussion and set the records straight.

Savannah Smith sets the record straight

Introducing new characters to the original setting of 2007's popular show of the same name, Gossip Girl reboot is receiving positive feedback for including a diverse cast in terms of race, gender and sexuality. Recently, Savannah Smith, portraying the role of Monet de Haan, came under the spotlight due to a certain scene in the latest episode of the teen drama. In the scene, the actor raised several eyebrows after sharing a kiss with a girl. this led to an onset of discussions about Monet De's sexuality.

so yea, she’s into girls ;) — Savannah Smith (@ssavannahsmith) July 21, 2021

And only girls. — Savannah Smith (@ssavannahsmith) July 21, 2021

Addressing the hot topic on the internet, Savannah Smith finally chimed in on her fans' discussion on Twitter. She responded by tweeting, 'So yea, she's into girls' and followed it up with another tweet, 'And only girls'. This caused a frantic reaction on the internet as fans flooded her Twitter feed with hilarious memes on Monet's sexuality.

in conclusion : monet lesbian. pic.twitter.com/Ikk83prFj5 — léna ミ☆ sam & deena lovebot (@S4VSMITH) July 21, 2021

More on Gossip Girl Reboot

The 2021 Gossip Girl is an official reboot of CW's popular teen drama of the same name that aired from 2007 to 2012. With a huge star cast of young stars, the show features actors like Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Zión Moreno, and Savannah Smith. Talking about how the reboot differs from the original show, writer Joshua Safran said, 'There's a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.' at the 2019 Vulture Festival.

Playing the character of Audrey Hope, Emily Alyn Lind opened up about the queer representation in the show in an interview with Dazed Magazine in February. The actor stated that it was important for them to address the things kids deal with as normally as they can. She added that the show is making an effort in normalizing the stuff that used to be taboo.

