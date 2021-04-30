Gossip Girl Reboot Showrunner Joshua Safran Teases Its Release With 'school Prom' Anecdote

The much-awaited sequel/soft reboot of the highly popular teen drama Gossip Girl is all set to premiere on WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO Max. On Wednesday, showrunner Joshua Safran took to his Twitter handle to tease the release of the upcoming 10-episode series and revealed about shooting for it in the same room as his "school prom". Soon after he shared the Gossip Girl Reboot update, fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement for the teen drama's release.

Gossip Girl Reboot to hit HBO Max this July

Ever since WarnerMedia ordered a revival of the cult American teen drama 'Gossip Girl' back in July 2019, ardent fans have been awaiting its release as it comes after a decade of the original series' conclusion. Although called a "Reboot", producer Josh Schwart confirmed that Gossip Girl Reboot will be a continuation of the original story at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in 2019. After announcing its revival, the shooting of the highly-anticipated series went on floors in New York in March 2020 and was soon halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, Gossip Girl Reboot's shoot was resumed in November last year and the series is finally all set to premiere on the streaming Giant HBO Max in July this year. On April 28, showrunner Joshua Safran took to his Twitter handle to post a picture from the sets of his upcoming show and shared an anecdote from his school days. He wrote, "Today, shooting in the room where my high school prom was! Gossip Girl is a wild tour." In the following tweet, Joshua added, "Oh hi also: show drops in July."

Check out Joshua Safran's tweets below:

Today, shooting in the room where my high school prom was! Gossip Girl is a wild tour. pic.twitter.com/FJ71QYLAI3 — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) April 28, 2021

Soon after the showrunner revealed that the show drops in July, the official Twitter handle of Gossip Girl also took to the micro-blogging platform to announce the same. Along with sharing photos of the new Gossip Girl cast, its Twitter handle wrote, "Good afternoon, followers. I need no introduction, but these New York elite do. Pleased to present your newest obsession — coming to @hbomax this July. Clear your calendars accordingly." Take a look:

Good afternoon, followers. I need no introduction, but these New York elite do. Pleased to present your newest obsession — coming to @hbomax this July. Clear your calendars accordingly. pic.twitter.com/msIEgKyT23 — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) April 28, 2021

Check out some fan reactions to it below:

sis already know we gonna be obsessed — ð’ˆð’Šð’ð’ misses timmy (@gioomarch) April 28, 2021

I'M SO EXCITED! YOU'RE FINALLY BACK! — Iego (@iego_sousa) April 28, 2021

We need a date for the trailer, bestie. I thought you knew everything? xoxo — SANDRA (@sandramhaley) April 28, 2021

Plzzzzzz make sure the music and outfits snap like the original. Thx bestie — Barbie (@Barbieblairwd) April 28, 2021

i will take the whole series as a gift for the whole month of july. now just drop the trailer — edia â¥â˜½ ‎âœª (@outoftouchat2am) April 28, 2021

