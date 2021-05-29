'Gossip Girl' Reboot Teaser: Fans Share Excitement, Shower Love On Kristen Bell

HBO Max released the Gossip Girl reboot teaser on May 28. After speculating about the show’s storyline and if any member of the original cast will make a comeback, the teaser gives a glimpse of Gossip Girl keeping an eye on the new Upper East siders in 2021. The teaser video has an iconic Gossip Girl voiceover but this time the story revolves around the millennials and how conscious they are of their social media image.

While the plot details are scarce, netizens have shown their excitement for the show. While several users were stunned and happy to hear Kristen Bell's voice after so long, others commented on the story plot looking intriguing. One of the users shared a GIF and wrote, "Me rewatching the Gossip Girl trailer and getting shocked every time". Check out how other social media users reacted to the Gossip Girl reboot teaser.

i will watch the gossip girl reboot for the plot pic.twitter.com/UX8cpT1L7z — bren (@intheheiqhts) May 28, 2021

Get ready for the biggest teen series of the decade! #GossipGirl pic.twitter.com/YRsV9qOIcz — Gossip Girl Reboot (@gossipgirlfile) May 28, 2021

Hearing Kristen Bell’s voice in the Gossip Girl reboot trailer, gettin me hype as hell

pic.twitter.com/QQeKYCd0MY — Alani Vargas (@alanimv) May 28, 2021

*zoya entra*

monet: omg did u see the new girl?



GOSSIP GIRL IS COMING pic.twitter.com/CTOF0Ncfwk — caio. (@underskind) May 28, 2021

i will be watching the gossip girl reboot just for them! pic.twitter.com/yYleH5KNZU — ً (@kIaroIine) May 26, 2021

Me rewatching the Gossip Girl trailer and getting shocked every time pic.twitter.com/deA5966elI — Faridah // 3 days until ♠️ (@faridahlikestea) May 28, 2021

About Gossip Girl reboot teaser

Gossip Girl teaser gave a whole new vibe by showing a glimpse of the Upper East Siders' lives in the new era of 2021. Ditching those tights and headbands, now the lives of these Manhattan residents are about to get more scandalous. The teaser has Gossip Girl saying, “Thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative. But you forgot one thing: I can see you. And before I’m through, I’ll make sure you see me too. XOXO".

Gossip Girl reboot cast includes the names like Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith. The teaser also revealed the Gossip Girl reboot release date that is July 8. Kristen Bell would be making a comeback with her voice as Gossip Girl in the reboot. The CW series was developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage who are also serving as executive producers on the reboot. There's no information available on the number of Gossip Girl episodes.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and was developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Earlier, the poster art of Gossip Girl was released by HBO Max. It shows the classic note of Gossip Girl - 'XOXO' highlighted on the faces of all the characters.

