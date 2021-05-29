'Gossip Girl' Reboot Teaser: Kristen Bell Returns Along With New Upper East Siders

HBO Max has released the first teaser and poster art for the Gossip Girl reboot. Ever since the reboot announcement, there have been several questions revolving around the show’s theme and storyline. The new teaser promises to deliver the usual quirky and sassy Gossip Girl but this time, it's about the millennial era.

The teaser video gives a glimpse of a bunch of Upper East Siders being influencers now who carefully police their image on social media, however, Gossip Girl has a lot in store for them. As she is heard saying, “You have gotten really comfortable, thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative that you forgot one thing….I can see you. And before I’m through, I’ll make sure you see me too. The teaser video has a party set up with the college students enjoying a party, clicking selfies with ring lights, giving seductive glances, and making out when they get a text from their beloved Gossip Girl.

The teaser ends on the classic note with all sitting on the couch when Gossip Girl’s iconic, ‘XOXO’ is heard in the background indicating that she is back. The official Twitter handle of Gossip Girl also posted the teaser and revealed the Gossip Girl reboot release date as they wrote, “Bet you're excited to see me back in action. Don't forget I've got my eye on you too. See you July 8. XOXO, Gossip Girl”.

The secret is out.



New episodes of Gossip Girl will be available to stream July 8 on HBO Max. See you on the steps. XOXO. pic.twitter.com/PuW3a7dBCG — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 28, 2021

Gossip Girl reboot cast

Gossip Girl reboot stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith. The poster shows each one of the characters with an X and O highlighted on their faces. Hollywood actor Kristen Bell will reprise her role from the original series as the voice of Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced, and was developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage created and ran the original series. They also serve as EPs on the reboot. Gossip Girl, the original series aired from 2007 to 2012. It was based on a novel by Cecily von Ziegesar, the show followed the lives of upper-class adolescents of Manhattan.

