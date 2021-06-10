'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer: Netizens Share Their Excitement For This New HBO Max Series

The American teen drama series, Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 - 2012, for six seasons, is getting a reboot. The Gossip Girl reboot trailer recently dropped online and has gotten a positive response from the netizens and the fans of the original show. Read on to know more about the Gossip Girl reboot and how the netizens are reacting to its trailer.

Gossip Girl Reboot

The reboot of the original series is also titled Gossip Girl. It is not completely a reboot, as the new series is set in the same school, about a decade after the events of the first Gossip Girl series. The original series, which starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, and others, was based on a novel of the same name, written by Cecily von Ziegesar.

The reboot has different characters from the one that the original series and the novel had, however, the premise is almost the same. The Gossip Girl Reboot trailer shows how the lives of the main characters take a dramatic turn after it is revealed that an anonymous Instagram account, which goes by the name of ‘Gossip Girl,’ has been spying on all of their personal lives. The developers of the original series, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, are executive producers of the reboot series.

Netizens’ reaction to the trailer

The audience, including both, the fans of the original Gossip Girl series and the ones who have not watched the original, have been giving positive reactions to the trailer. They have been expressing their excitement about the casting and the plotline of the reboot. Take a look at the tweets by some of them.



so excited for the gossip girl reboot pic.twitter.com/ekxpXnW4KJ — m (@laylaswhitney) June 2, 2021

listen, i love the og gossip girl series to death. but it seems i MIGHT enjoy this reboot series as well 🥲 https://t.co/1onhuGYrSx — regency men own my life (@_FYNN4) June 10, 2021

not sorry for the person i will become when the gossip girl reboot airs like its all im gonna be talking about pic.twitter.com/jz2OzioqCb — batman has a wap (@bimbostan) June 10, 2021

the gossip girl reboot looks amazing don’t lie pic.twitter.com/YEpjfiGv7S — ً (@photonsblast) June 10, 2021

i haven’t watched the original gossip girl but i will be watching the reboot because it looks interesting pic.twitter.com/FYl4fm28Lw — ًkarli (@VALKYRlEZ) June 10, 2021

DAMN THE COMEBACK ‼️ Everything is on pointe and the storylines getting more darker than its predecessor ‼️

As a fan of the original I am excited for this darker reboot ‼️ July 8th is coming #gossipgirl https://t.co/PrbIs6nVwW — 𝚙𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚊 (@terenzlaude) June 10, 2021





Gossip Girl Reboot cast

The Gossip Girl reboot series stars Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, and Tavi Gevinson in prominent roles. Actor Kristen Bell, who had voiced the Gossip Girl's character in the original series will be reprising her role as the narrator of the Gossip Girl reboot. The Gossip Girl Reboot will premiere on July 8, on HBO Max.

Image Source: A still from Gossip Girl Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.