'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer Promises Mystery Plot With Big Secrets, Scandals And More

The Gossip Girl reboot trailer is here and it brings with it a trove of big secrets and a lot of adulterous relationships. The Gossip Girl reboot is not a remake of the original series that aired from 2007 to 2012, but the story continues nine years later with a new cast. Kristen Bell reprises her role as the Gossip Girl and she can be heard in the trailer as well.

Gossip Girl reboot trailer review

The trailer for Gossip Girl was released on June 10, 2021. The show will premiere on HBO Max on July 8. The story takes places nine years after the Gossip Girl website shut down. The website is up once again and it has all the deep dark secrets of New York's young and elite at the private school Constance Billard.

Energetic music plays throughout the trailer. Frank Ocean's song Super Rich Kids featuring Earl Sweatshirt plays in the background. The song suits the scenes shown in the trailer as the elite group navigates their personal and academic lives. The trailer is laced with a foreboding sense of an epic climax. There is also a lot of physical intimacy shown in the trailer, which gives a glimpse into the relationships the characters might have on the show.

Kristen Bell as Gossip Girl says, “There’s a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard." She ends her dialogue with the iconic salutation "XOXO, Gossip Girl". The trailer also shows the Instagram account of Gossip Girl, an anonymous blogger who is "spying" on the students of Constance Billard. The trailer introduces the audience to the lead cast.

A look at the Gossip Girl reboot cast

HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot cast stars Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan and Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller. Earlier, characters posters of the main cast were released. Each of their faces had an 'X' or an 'O' highlighted on them.

(Image: A Still from 'Gossip Girl' trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.