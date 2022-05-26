'Gossip Girl' Star Chace Crawford On Making Cameo In Show's Reboot: 'Too Old For That Now'

Chace Crawford became a fan-favourite with his stint as Nate Archibald in the popular TV series Gossip Girl, which chronicles the lives of adolescents living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Also starring Penn Badgley, and Blake Lively among others in lead roles, the show had a trailblazing six-season run and was also renewed for a sequel series that aired in 2021.

The Boys actor recently spilled beans about whether he would make a cameo as Nate in the show's reboot, stating that he's 'too old' for that now. The 36-year-old quipped that how it has been 10 years since his association with the show, iterating that the 'new people' should do their own thing.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla at The Boys' Virtual Press Day, Chace said of his Gossip Girl cameo, "I don't know, it's been ten years." He joked how even if he were to star in the spin-off, "It'll be like, SPOTTED: going to bed at 9:30 PM," and added, "I'm too old for that now and let the new people do their thing."

In an earlier interview with August Man, Chace, however, said he's 'definitely open' on doing a cameo. He added, "The show was a big part of my life and was really special. I loved everyone on it, from the cast to the crew. We were a real family." Speaking about the show's new version, he had mentioned, "It's interesting, and I'm sure they can get away with edgier stuff these days."

For the unversed, Chace's Nate Archibald was deemed as the 'golden boy' of the Upper East Side, being a part of the core friendship circle of Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley.

More on Chace Crawford's work front

The actor is gearing up for the release of Amazon Prime's The Boys season 3, wherein he will reprise his role as The Deep. The American superhero television series also stars Antony Starr, Jessie T Usher, Karen Fukuhara, Jack Quaid and Nate Mitchell among others. It is set to premiere on June 3, 2022.

