GoT Alum Pilou Asbaek Joins The Cast Of Stephen King's Horror Movie 'Salem's Lot'

The film adaptation of Stephen's King horror novel Salem's Lot has yet another cast member to its ensemble. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has joined the cast of the upcoming horror movie. Asbaek will be joining the already announced cast members Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark. Gary Dauberman will write the script and direct the feature project.

Pilou Asbaek joins the cast of Salem's Lot

As per Hollywood Reporter, Pilou Asbaek, who is best known for playing the Euron Greyjoy in HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Salem’s Lot, an adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel. The horror thriller is currently under production in Boston, with Lewis Pullman leading an ensemble that includes the already announced cast Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark. The GoT star took to his Instagram and expressed his excitement and wrote, "Incredible happy and thankful to join the cast of Salem’s lot… this one is very special. Great crew. Incredible director. Awesome production behind."

Asbaek will be taking on the role of Richard Straker, the vampire’s familiar who prepares for the arrival of his master and does plenty of dirty work. While, lead actor Lewis Pullman will play the role of author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot, where he lived from the age of five through nine, in search of inspiration for his next book. Mears discovers that the residents are becoming vampires, leading him to band together with a ragtag group that will fight the evil presence. In 1979, Salem's Lot was adapted to a two-part television miniseries of the same name. It stars David Soul as Ben Mears and was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and an Edgar Award.

Meanwhile, Pilou Asbaek will also be seen in DCEU's superhero movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He will be reuniting with the movie's director James Wan in the upcoming horror movie as Wan serves as one of the producers of Salem's Lot. Asbaek has been cast for an undisclosed role in the movie, which is a sequel of the 2018 movie Aquaman.

Image: Instagram/@pilouasbaek