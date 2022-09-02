'GoT' Star Jack Gleeson Marries Longtime Girlfriend; See Pics From Intimate Wedding

Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson who is popularly known for playing the role of King Joffrey recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Róisín O’Mahony over the weekend in a small ceremony in Ireland. The news was confirmed by the couple's priest on Twitter who called their nuptials “very simple, prayerful and dignified.”

The pictures from the wedding which were shared by the priest, Patty Lynch, showed the beautiful bride wearing a simple white dress while Jack, on the other hand, wore a semi-formal shirt and trousers. The event was kept simple and dignified, with no media or cameras disrupting their special moments.

Hollywood star Jack Gleeson marries longtime girlfriend

The couple who maintained their wedding ceremony low-key could be seen posing amidst a background of a few people in the church, probably close relatives and friends of the bride and groom. So far, both families are on vacation in Ballinskelligs, and no further comments on the actual wedding dates have been disclosed.

Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church pic.twitter.com/xcxAWGtXaJ — Patsy Lynch (@patsylynch) August 29, 2022

Father Patty Lynch who conducted the wedding, shared the pictures on Twitter that just garnered the attention of Gleeson's fans. Jack began acting at the age of 8 and appeared as a child actor in successful films like Reign of Fire (2002) and Batman Begins (2005). His first role as the leading star came at the age of 18 in 2010 with the film All Good Children. Pos the film, the actor starred in his breakthrough role as Joffrey Baratheon in the hugely successful fantasy series Game of Thrones.

In 2014, Jack retired from acting at the age of 22 after his role in Game of Thrones came to an end. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said he did it because he wasn’t enjoying it. “I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do,” the actor confessed. However, things did not stop professionally for the star. After a hiatus of six years, he made his return to television on the show Out of Her Mind. He will also be seen next in The Land of Saints and Sinners.

IMAGE: Twitter/@patsylynch