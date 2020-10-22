'GOT' Star Peter Dinklage & YouTuber Lilly Singh To Voice Star In Animated Film 'Hitpig'

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and A Little Late host Lilly Singh are set to lead the voice cast of the animated movie Hitpig. The film is co-directed by Cinzia Angelini, storyboard artiste on animation hits like Minions and Despicable Me 3, and Maurizio Parimbelli, the animator on Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, reported Deadline.

Set in a futuristic world, the film follows a grizzled porcine bounty hunter who accepts his next hit: Pickles (Singh), a naive, ebullient elephant who has escaped the clutches of an evil trillionaire. Though Hitpig (Dinklage) initially sets out to capture the pachyderm, the unlikely pair find themselves on an unexpected adventure crisscrossing the globe that brings out the best in them.

"The Office" star Rainn Wilson, stand-up comic Hannah Gadsby of Nanette fame, award-winning TV personality RuPaul and Dany Boon, best known for the French comedy Raid: Special Unit, are also part of the voice cast. Berkeley Breathed, who is also character designer for the film, has worked on the screenplay. The characters Hitpig and Pickles are rooted in Berkeley's picture book 'Pete & Pickles'. The film, set up at UK animation firm Aniventure, is currently in production at Cinesite. It is expected to be released early next year.

