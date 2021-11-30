Gotham Awards: Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' Bags Top 'best Feature' Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter won big at the 31st Annual Gotham Awards, including the highest prize of the best feature. The film, which marked Gyllenhaal's writing and directing debut, was nominated under five categories, of which it won four. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie bagged the awards under the breakthrough director and best screenplay category, while Olivia Colman won Outstanding Lead Performance in a tie with The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain fame Frankie Faison.

The trailblazing victories were followed by Maggie's acceptance speeches, wherein she thanked her collaborators and loved ones, while also talking about the incredible lineup of films celebrating female artists. The Lost Daughter follows the story of a woman (Olivia Colman), who embarks on a beach vacation, only to have her world toppled upside down as she confronts her troubled past.

The Lost Daughter wins big at the 2021 Gotham Awards

According to Daily Mail, Maggie Gyllenhaal revealed that she had a friend whose granddaughter passed away recently. She further dedicated the best feature award to him and his granddaughter. During her acceptance speech, she also thanked her 'incredible DP,' Helene Louvart, who imparted immense knowledge to her as well as 'incredible editor,' Affonso Goncalves. She noted that the film comes as the joint effort of her 'various creative partners', who worked extremely hard in the midst of the pandemic.

Gyllenhaal bagged the feat after beating Edson Oda (Nine Days), Rebecca Hall (Passing), Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby) and Shatara Michelle Ford (Test Pattern). The only award The Lost Daughter lost was 'Outstanding Supporting Performance', which was given to CODA's Troy Kotsur.

More about Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter

The psychological drama, which stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ed Harris, had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The film is about a woman who finds herself getting obsessed with another female and her daughter, which prompts memories of her own early motherhood coming back and causing chaos in her life. It is scheduled for a limited release in the United States on December 17, 2021 post which it's set to premiere on Netflix on December 31.

