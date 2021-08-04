Grace Van Patten All Set To Play The Lead Role In Emma Roberts’ Series ‘Tell Me Lies’

Grace Van Patten will star in the upcoming series Tell Me Lies, which will stream on OTT platform Hulu. She will play the role of Lucy Albright and will star in the lead role. The series will be based on the book by the same name written by Carola Lovering. The book is a thrilling tale of modern love and revolves around that one person who still haunts you.

Grace Van Patten is set to star in the show with We’re the Millers actress Emma Roberts as the executive producer. Meaghan Oppenheimer will also be a co-producer and will be in-charge of writing the pilot of Tell Me Lies.

About the series

The Tell Me Lies series will follow an intoxicating relationship and how it has evolved over eight years. The series will focus on the protagonists, Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, who become college sweethearts. However, some choices they made in their teens seem to have serious consequences on their lives.

The relationship they share seems to be a typical high school romance, until it isn’t. The two characters make decisions that alter their lives forever and also impact the people around them.

More about Grace Van Patten’s role in the series

Van Patten plays the role of a well-adjusted and sheltered young woman. She hails from Long Island town and is termed ‘the ice queen’ in her friend circle, owing to her humour and overall demeanor. However, her confidence seems to be a mask for everything she is going through, like the trauma she experienced in her early childhood. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she comes across Stephen and notices a piece of herself in him. His dark streak attracts her and the two grow close.

Van Patten will also be seen in the upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers. She will star opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in the show. The series will be set at a health and wellness resort. In the past, Van Patten has featured in The Meyerowitz Stories, A Violent Heart, Good Posture, Under the Silver Lake and many other films.

Picture Credits: Grace Van Patten-Instagram

