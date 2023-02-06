Grammy 2023: Harry Styles Wins Best Pop Vocal Album; Ex Taylor Swift Cheers For Him

Harry Styles recently scored a win at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The star won the Grammy in the Best Pop Vocal album category for 'Harry's House'. The star was nominated in a total of nine categories such as Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video.

During the announcement of his win, Harry Styles arrived donning a white blazer with a radiant pair of pants and a top. While addressing his record win, the star said that making the album was “the greatest experience” of his life.

Harry Styles further added showed his gratitude, and added that he got to make the record along with two of his “best friends.” He also addressed his fans and thanked them for supporting him.

"Thank you so much. This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for. So, I want to thank Rob, Jeffrey, Tommy, Tom, Tom, Tyler and everyone who inspired this album, everyone, all my friends who supported me through it. Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."

Harry Styles' ex Taylor Swift, who herself earned wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards, cheered him on as his 'Best Pop Vocal Album' win was announced. As Harry Styles was getting congratulated while making his way to the stage, Taylor Swift gave a broad smile while giving him a standing ovation and cheered him on.

Harry Styles' performance at Grammy 2023

Harry Styles also performed his hit single 'As It Was' during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. He wore his glistening silver jumpsuit while singing the lyrics "Answer the phone/ 'Harry, you're no good alone/ Why are you sittin' at home on the floor?/ What kind of pills are you on?'"

'As It Was' was the leading single of his now Grammy-winning album 'Harry's House'. 'As It Was' charted at number 1 on the Billboard Top 100, and maintained its position for a total of 15 weeks consecutively.