Last Updated:

Grammy Awards 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Create History As Women Shine

The big day is here! The 63rd Grammy Awards has kicked off and both jubilation and heartbreak is in store for the nominees, while doses of entertainment is what the viewers will forward to.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Grammy Awards 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Beyonce, Kanye among early winners; Harry, Billie perform
The big day is here! The 63rd Grammy Awards has kicked off and both jubilation and heartbreak is in store for the nominees, while doses of entertainment is what the viewers will forward to.
pointer
09:45 IST, March 15th 2021
Taylor Swift wins the big one

After a stunning performance on the Grammys stage,  Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year award for Folklore. She also became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times.

 

pointer
09:45 IST, March 15th 2021
Billie Eilish bags Record of the Year

Billie Eilish took home the Record Of The Year Grammy for Everything I Wanted.

 

pointer
09:45 IST, March 15th 2021
BTS perform for the first time

Popular South Korean band BTS took to the Grammys stage for the first time, and there were some lively visuals.

 Doja Cat was among the dazzling performances of the day while Roddy Ricch closed out the night's performances with The Box.

 

pointer
09:45 IST, March 15th 2021
Beyonce creates history

Beyonce became the female artist with the most  Grammy wins––28, as she won the Best R&B performance for Black Parade, as she took her third award of the edition.

 

 

pointer
08:48 IST, March 15th 2021
Beyonce-Megan add to tally

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé also won the best rap song for Savage after their earlier win of the day.

H.E.R took home the trophy for I Can’t Breathe for song of the year.

 Bad Bunny was the winner of the Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album For YHLQMDLG.

Anderson .Paak was handed out the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy for Lockdown.

Dua Lipa won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for Future Nostalgia.

 

pointer
08:48 IST, March 15th 2021
Glitzy performances

Maren Morris stunned in red in her impressive display of country performances.

Megan Thee Stallion, who already bagged two awards, grooved  to her hits like Body and Savage and then joined Cardi B for a sizzling performance to WAP.

Post Malone brought his Hollywood’s Bleeding to life on the stage.


Lil Baby raised the tempo for the evening with her performance on The Bigger Picture.

 

pointer
07:53 IST, March 15th 2021
Touching tributes

Brittany Howard and Chis Martin  honor the musician that the music industry lost this past year.

Brandi Carlil paid a tribute to the late John Prine, who was posthumously awarded last year.

 .

Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars honored the late great Little Richard.

Among other performers included Mickey Guyton, who took to the stage for the first time.

Lionel Richie honors the late Kenny Rogers by performing to his popular song Lady.

 

.

pointer
07:53 IST, March 15th 2021
Harry Styles wins first Grammy

Harry Styles won his first Grammy for Watermelon Sugar from his album Fine Line for the best pop solo performance.

 

pointer
07:53 IST, March 15th 2021
Miranda Lambert wins

Miranda Lambert  was adjudged as the winner of the Best Country Album for Wildcard.

She even put up a vivacious performance later on.

 

pointer
07:53 IST, March 15th 2021
Taylor Swift on red carpet and stage

Taylor Swift turned up in a floral outfit for the evening, even with a matching mask. She then took to the stage and grooved to her hits like Cardigan, August and Willow.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND