Grammy Awards 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Create History As Women Shine

Quick links:
After a stunning performance on the Grammys stage, Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year award for Folklore. She also became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times.
When you accept the GRAMMY for Album Of The Year with your crew. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8SY8dypUyH— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Billie Eilish took home the Record Of The Year Grammy for Everything I Wanted.
Congrats Record Of The Year winner "everything i wanted" - @billieeilish: https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/K18afmy5HZ— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Popular South Korean band BTS took to the Grammys stage for the first time, and there were some lively visuals.
The night keeps getting better! 🎶@bts_bighit performing at the #GRAMMYs for the first time! #ARMY #BTSARMMY pic.twitter.com/LORUuwtr2X— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Doja Cat was among the dazzling performances of the day while Roddy Ricch closed out the night's performances with The Box.
.@DojaCat at the #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/oKAk2v2xxe— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
.@RoddyRicch closing out tonight's performances with "The Box." Only at the #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/IdbEly3pg3— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Beyonce became the female artist with the most Grammy wins––28, as she won the Best R&B performance for Black Parade, as she took her third award of the edition.
#GRAMMYs history, #Beyonce: https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 pic.twitter.com/mIQXmkqSvm— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé also won the best rap song for Savage after their earlier win of the day.
"But make it rachet." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uWf591Y9vO— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
H.E.R took home the trophy for I Can’t Breathe for song of the year.
Congrats Song Of The Year winner - @HERMusicx: https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vUFiAn9Kht— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Bad Bunny was the winner of the Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album For YHLQMDLG.
Bad Bunny is now a #GRAMMYs and #LatinGRAMMY winning artist! 🎶👏 https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 pic.twitter.com/ZOZgViwtHO— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Anderson .Paak was handed out the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy for Lockdown.
Another GRAMMY win for @AndersonPaak: https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cMpZEczfEx— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Dua Lipa won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for Future Nostalgia.
Congrats Best Pop Vocal Album Winner 'Future Nostalgia' - @DUALIPA: https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TyzpJkBoLR— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Maren Morris stunned in red in her impressive display of country performances.
We're here for this #GRAMMYs collab! @MarenMorris and @JohnMayer performing "Bones." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LfNd8XoTgm— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion, who already bagged two awards, grooved to her hits like Body and Savage and then joined Cardi B for a sizzling performance to WAP.
Texas up in this #GRAMMYs. 🙌— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
🎶 Megan @theestallion: "Body" / "Savage" pic.twitter.com/8zuxm9KVWR
When they write my story... may this picture prove that I was a backup dancer for @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/6xr0TBM16B— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 15, 2021
Post Malone brought his Hollywood’s Bleeding to life on the stage.
Every @PostMalone #GRAMMYs performance is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hQyKHZrtXX— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Lil Baby raised the tempo for the evening with her performance on The Bigger Picture.
Brittany Howard and Chis Martin honor the musician that the music industry lost this past year.
Thank you Brittany Howard (@blkfootwhtfoot) and Chis Martin (@coldplay) for gracing the #GRAMMYs stage to honor the musicians who we love and have lost this past year.— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Truly beautiful. ❤️🎶 #YWNA pic.twitter.com/MX7mOQP7Uz
Brandi Carlil paid a tribute to the late John Prine, who was posthumously awarded last year.
A beautiful, beautiful tribute @brandicarlile. We've got some tears over here. We miss you, John! ❤️ https://t.co/SQkfCCz6Jx— Americana Music Association (@AmericanaFest) March 15, 2021
.
Anderson. Paak and Bruno Mars honored the late great Little Richard.
.@AndersonPaak and @BrunoMars honoring the late great Little Richard "Tall Sally" / "Good Golly Miss Molly." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Rb5vJOdqhF— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Among other performers included Mickey Guyton, who took to the stage for the first time.
For the first time on the #GRAMMYs stage, @MickeyGuyton! ❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/FY8Yvr5FqQ— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Lionel Richie honors the late Kenny Rogers by performing to his popular song Lady.
Tonight at the #GRAMMYs, @LionelRichie honors the late great @_KennyRogers with "Lady."— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Keep watching this beautiful tribute on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/IQQWduI2lI
.
Harry Styles won his first Grammy for Watermelon Sugar from his album Fine Line for the best pop solo performance.
The wins, reactions, and best #GRAMMYs moments are all on our @GIPHY page! https://t.co/jPn8sqANga pic.twitter.com/jtw9s2s4i6— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Miranda Lambert was adjudged as the winner of the Best Country Album for Wildcard.
The moment you win a GRAMMY. ❤️ @mirandalambert #GRAMMYs https://t.co/QPXIcT5X82 pic.twitter.com/9mEEgfboA9— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
She even put up a vivacious performance later on.
We're keeping the light on in our souls tonight, @MirandaLambert! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/S1NEA2HBSz— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Taylor Swift turned up in a floral outfit for the evening, even with a matching mask. She then took to the stage and grooved to her hits like Cardigan, August and Willow.
No allergies over here. 🌸 #GRAMMYs @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/mn9XrN5nsW— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
This is the #GRAMMYs moment we needed from @taylorswift13! ✨ pic.twitter.com/dA7sHiOOv9— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.