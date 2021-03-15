Grammy Awards 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Create History As Women Shine

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé also won the best rap song for Savage after their earlier win of the day.

H.E.R took home the trophy for I Can’t Breathe for song of the year.

Bad Bunny was the winner of the Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album For YHLQMDLG.

Anderson .Paak was handed out the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy for Lockdown.

Dua Lipa won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for Future Nostalgia.