Grammy Awards 2022 Postponed Due To Worldwide Omicron Surge; Check New Schedule

Amidst the rising cases of Omicron variant all over the world, many events are either being cancelled or being rescheduled at a later date. The Grammy Awards was recently added to the list of postponed events when they announced that they will be shifting the event ahead to April instead of conducting it in January 2022.

The 64th Grammy Awards were previously slated for 31 January 2022 but due to a sudden surge in Omicron cases, they shifted it to 3 April 2022. The much-awaited event will air live on Sunday, 3 April at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy postpones The Grammy Awards 2022

A joint statement by the Recording Academy and CBS was recently released that announced the postponement of the event. They also mentioned how they arrived at this decision after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and their many partners. Adding to it, they also mentioned that the health and safety of those in their music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce their show remain their top priority.

The Statment read, “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Image: AP